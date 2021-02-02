No parallel registration exercise in Kwara ― APC stakeholders

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have ruled out parallel registration and revalidation exercise which flags off in the state on Wednesday, saying that the exercise is open to all.

Speaking at the APC stakeholders meeting for the support of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, party registration and revalidation exercise and sensitisation programme on the demarcation of areas in preparation for next census at Olooru in the Moro Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday, party stakeholders said that the party is one and united in the state.

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke during the meeting, include Hon Ilyasu Ibrahim, Chief Wole Oke, Alhaji Abdulmunin Katibi, Alhaji Moshood Alaka, among others, said that Governor Abdulrazaq remains the leader of the party with majority support.

“The registration and revalidation exercise is for all APC members in the state irrespective of current frictions in the party. The exercise will be flagged off in the state on Wednesday by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. The materials are already in the state with the chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari.

“There’s nothing like parallel registration exercise. We that expect aggrieved members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who want to decamp to the APC to join in the exercise cannot shut any member out from participating. So, we call on our members to participate actively in the exercise. The higher the number of party members, the more our assurance of maintaining our hold in governance,” the stakeholders said.

The APC stakeholders also charged residents to take an active part in the second phase of demarcation exercise in preparation for the census programme in the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held at Olloru in Mooro local government, the two of the stakeholders of the party, Iliasu Ibraheem and Hon Abdulmumin Katibi

Alhaji Abdulmunin Katibi said that the exercise had been carried out in eight out of the 16 Local Government Areas, adding that the second phase would commence in seven areas of Moro Local Government Area such as Jebba, Olooru, Bode-Saadu, Shao, Abati-Alaara, Malete, Womi-Ayaki on Wednesday.

The stakeholders lamented that development had been stagnant in the local government as a result of inadequate census programme, which they said was caused by lackadaisical behaviour and uncooperative attitude of the people with demarcation officials and enumerators.

They said that the Moro local government area had 159,000 census figure in 1981, 95,000 figure in 1991, adding that the figure further dropped to 84,000 in 2006. This, the people said had denied them dividends of democracy.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE