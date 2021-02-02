El-Rufai visits Niger, says terrorism, banditry, other criminalities will soon come to an end

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, has expressed hope that banditry across the country, especially in the northern parts of the country will soon become a thing of the past following the recent appointments of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai advised the new Service Chiefs to build on the foundation of their predecessors in the war against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and sundry other criminal activities, adding that Nigerian are looking up to them with great expectations.

El-Rufai stated this on Tuesday in Minna during an interaction with newsmen after meeting with his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello.

El-Rufai who said he was on a private visit to the state, nevertheless, pointed out that “the problem of banditry and insurgence has been around for a while.”

He said: “the governor of Niger State and I have more than two and half years ago presented what we felt were the solutions to banditry activities in our states.

“My advice to the new Service Chiefs is to look at what has been recommended and what have been done by their predecessors. So what the new service chiefs need to do is to build on the foundation built by their predecessors. There is great expectations from them by Nigerians.”

