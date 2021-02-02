Oyinlola’s military, political service glorious, says Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has described the military and political service of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as glorious and deserving of commendation.

In his congratulatory message to the former governor of Osun State, the Sultan recalled his years in military service with Oyinlola and described that period as glorious.

While giving Oyinlola the assurance of continued support of the sultanate going forward, the Sultan said the celebrant’s military and political service were worthy of commendation.

“Birthdays are reminders to offer special gratitude to the Almighty God for His blessing especially when most of those glorious years were fervently spent on selfless service to humanity.

“We equally recall with nostalgia our days in the Nigerian Army while serving our great fatherland and your efforts during your military service and current political dispensation are worthy of note and highly commendable; which attest to your firm commitment and dedication to the promotion of peace, religious harmony, development, stability, unity and peaceful coexistence in our great country.

“We assure you of our support and association in your efforts to assist humanity, for the remaining years of our lives,” the Sultan said.