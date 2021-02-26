No oil spill at Abiteye, Utonana fields in Delta, says Chevron

Following the outcry by Benikrukru communities in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State over an alleged oil spill threatening their livelihood, Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) has refuted the claim.

In a statement issued by Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, and made available to journalists in Warri, the company said its investigation carried out on the claim showed there was no spill in the flow stations.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL, is aware of a media report alleging an oil spill from its Abiteye and Utonana fields around Benikrukru community in CNL’s Western Operations, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“CNL has investigated and continues to surveil its assets in the Abiteye Field including the 16” Makaraba-Utonana-Abiteye Right of Way (ROW) and confirms that there has not been any oil spill from its Assets in Abiteye and Utonana fields.

“CNL surveillance programme is an ongoing exercise engrained in our processes and no spill has been sighted from our Assets in Abiteye and Utonana Fields.

“CNL remains committed to the protection of people and the environment. We will continue to conduct our operations reliably and efficiently, with utmost consideration for environmental protection,” the statement read.