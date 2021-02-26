317 students of girls school were kidnapped in Zamfara, police confirm 

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 317 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talatan Mafara in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by the state police command and signed by the spokesman, DSP Shehu Mohammed, on Friday said the police in collaboration with the military had commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits.

The statement disclosed that the girls were kidnapped around 1:00 a.m. when they stormed the school.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro; the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande; Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau and other state government officials led a heavily armed team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to be taken to.

“The CP while interfacing with the principal of the school and the parents, appealed to them to be calm as joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will lead to the successful rescue of the students.”