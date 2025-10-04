No more “I’ll do it later,” Part two: From doing it to done!

Starting is one thing; building momentum is another. It’s easy to track your spending for a week and then fall back into old habits. The goal isn’t just to have a good financial week; it’s to build a great financial life. It’s time to move from simply doing the tasks to creating a system that works for you, even on the days you don’t feel motivated.

Let’s build on the foundation you’ve already laid. Here are the next three steps to turn your new habits into a powerful, wealth-building system.

Your 3-Step System to Build Lasting Wealth

Automate Your Success: Become the Architect, Not the Labourer

You’ve already proven you can manually save and track. Now, let’s put it on autopilot. Willpower is a limited resource, and the single best way to beat future procrastination is to take the daily decision-making out of the equation.

Automation is your financial superpower. It ensures your most important goals are met before you even have a chance to spend the money elsewhere.

Pay Yourself First, Automatically: Log into your banking app right now and set up a recurring standing order. It could be ₦5,000, ₦10,000, or whatever amount you decide. Have that amount automatically transferred from your main account to a separate savings account the day after you receive your salary. This isn’t a bill; this is a payment to your future self.

The Result: By setting up this system, you become the architect of your financial future, designing where your money goes. You no longer have to be the labourer who manually moves the money every single month.

Give Every Naira a Job: Create Your “Money Buckets”

Now that you’ve faced your financial reality (Step 2), it’s time to tell your money where to go, instead of wondering where it went. This isn’t about a restrictive, complicated budget. Think of it as creating “buckets” or “pots” for your money. A simple and effective method is the 50/30/20 rule.

50% for Your Needs: This is the core of your spending. It includes essentials like rent, transportation, groceries, and utility bills. These are the “must-haves.”

30% for Your Wants: This is the fun bucket! It’s for dining out, new clothes, entertainment, and anything that makes life more enjoyable. This is guilt-free spending because you’ve planned for it.

20% for Your Future Self: This is the most powerful bucket. This money goes directly towards your SMART goals (Step 1). It’s for savings, paying off debt aggressively, and eventually, investing. Your automated savings (Step 5) are part of this bucket.

These percentages are a guide, not a strict rule. If your rent takes up 60% of your income, adjust the other categories. The goal is intentionality. You are in control. You are giving every single Naira a purpose.

Shift Your Mindset: From Scarcity to Abundance

This is the final, and most profound, step. Your financial journey is 80% mindset and 20% mechanics. You can have the best systems in the world, but if your mind is working against you, you will always struggle.

A scarcity mindset says, “There’s never enough,” “I’m bad with money,” or “I’ll never get ahead.” It focuses on limitations and fear.

An abundance mindset says, “I can create opportunities,” “I am a capable manager of my money,” and “My wealth can grow.” It focuses on possibilities and growth.

Here’s how to start making the shift:

Change Your Language: Instead of saying, “I can’t afford that,” try asking, “How can I afford that?” The first phrase shuts down possibilities; the second opens up your mind to solutions—like starting a side hustle, asking for a raise, or cutting back elsewhere.

Invest in Yourself: Your greatest wealth-building tool is your ability to earn. Spend time and money on learning new skills that can increase your income. Read books, take online courses, or attend seminars.

The Future is Now

You’ve moved from being a procrastinator to being a doer. With these new steps, you’re becoming a builder—constructing a system that will support your dreams for years to come.