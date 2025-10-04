Crime & Court

My husband accused me falsely, threw me out —Wife

Agency reports
Federal High Court in Lagos sentence two over fraud, Chief Magistrates’ Court frees accused herdsmen Man arraigned in Court Man arraigned in Ogun Court, Court reminds eight over SDP national secretariat, my N27000 from my ex-husband court girl sentenced to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to death in Kano, Kaola remanded in prison, Court dissolves marriage husband’s house court jail man over attempetd assault on underage twins, court, Chinese Ponzi-terrorism scheme

•She didn’t say the truth —Husband

A business woman, Halima Damina, has dragged her husband, Jacob, before a customary Court in Jikwoyi, Eederal Capital Territory (FCT) accusing him of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  she said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.

“Some time ago, I visited my ex-boy friend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boy friend that I visited.

“When my husband came back home, he threw me and my belongings out of the house.

“I tried to explain things to him but he would not listen.

She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them all to no avail.

“It is on these grounds that I seek divorce, “she said.

ALSO READ: What I found out about Boko Haram — Obasanjo 

The respondent  was present in court but denied the allegations.

The judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to seek reconciliation and adjourned the case.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article your money on money Our men your investments generational wealth spiritual laws Assets over Liabilities woman's money dividends of company company's dividends retirement planning How to spot a ponzi scheme The Will of Baba The Will of Baba No more “I’ll do it later,” Part two: From doing it to done!
Next Article peace deal in Katsina State on Natasha Yoruba and French troops in for Olubadan Ladoja No part of Nigeria Fulani terrorists Fulani terrorists in Nigeria The prince of hauteur Priscilla Ojo-Juma Jux wedding Fulani terrorists The slave stamp called wages Refusing to trace CBEX funds is economic The government’s CBEX Why the ‘North’ is not mourning the Plateau The Uromi hunter’s story sounds decidedly dumb The massacre of Yoruba people in Kwara

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×