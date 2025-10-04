My husband accused me falsely, threw me out —Wife

•She didn’t say the truth —Husband

A business woman, Halima Damina, has dragged her husband, Jacob, before a customary Court in Jikwoyi, Eederal Capital Territory (FCT) accusing him of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.

“Some time ago, I visited my ex-boy friend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boy friend that I visited.

“When my husband came back home, he threw me and my belongings out of the house.

“I tried to explain things to him but he would not listen.

She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them all to no avail.

“It is on these grounds that I seek divorce, “she said.

The respondent was present in court but denied the allegations.

The judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to seek reconciliation and adjourned the case.