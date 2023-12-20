The management of Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, has called on the general public to disregard an alleged illegal mining ongoing within the college premises.

The management said that they were aware of what is going on and not an illegal mining, adding that the institution is peaceful with no threat from any quarters.

The Provost, College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Professor Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, made the clarification while reacting to a story making the rounds that an organisation had embarked on illegal mining and credited to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien.

One of such stories is published with the headline: “Asagba of Asaba Cries Out Over Nefarious Activities At Federal College of Education Technical.”

Prof Anene-Okeakwa said there has never been a time the Asagba of Asaba or his representative came to the college to find out what was going on within the college with regard to the alleged illegal mining.

She added that they were taken aback when they saw stories flying in the social media accusing some persons of ‘nefarious activities’

“To set the record straight, the Provost said the college authority gave approval place for escavation for the construction of Koka Road and a road behind the college with a view to reclaiming the land thereafter, wondering how a genuine approval will amount to illegal mining.

“They are not miners. Federal College of Education is aware. We gave them the place to escavate for the construction of Koka Road and the road behind the college to reclaim thereafter. Did they try to find out from us? Mr Ofili Mordi, who just came back from where he went to, jumped into selling our land, and claimed that Asagba of Asaba is aware.

“Does Asagba of Asaba have the mandate to sell Federal Government Land that has a master plan and is lodged with the Town planning? Their write-up and postings are to scare us and confuse people because they know we are aware. The Federal Government is aware of all our activities as I cannot embark on any illegal act.

“We don’t want to join issues with the Asagba of Asaba because he is our father and we respect him. But he should warn those who are using his name to cause embarrassment to the college to desist forthwith as we will not take it lightly with any one bent on dragging the name of the college and my person to the mud,” Anene-Okeakwa noted.

The Professor also warned those buying Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba land to desist from such illegal act, adding that anyone colluding with unscrupulous elements within Asaba community to encroach on the college land does that at their peril.

