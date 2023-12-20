Chiemelie Anunobi from Government Technical College, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has won the Ogidi zone maiden edition of Nonye Soludo’s Healthy Living Cooking Competition organized for secondary schools in the State.

Anunobi, the only male student in the competition, beat his co-contestants in the three-course meal exercise.

The six contestants that vied for the winner’s medal emerged each from the six educational zones of the State, which comprises; Ogidi, Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, Aguata and Otuocha respectively.

After the first stage, which was to make two-course diets, the three best candidates were selected for the final showdown.

While Chimelie Anunobi, from GTC, Nkpor, representing Ogidi Zone, emerged the overall winner, Chisom Nworji from Kenneth Dike Memorial Secondary School, Awka, representing Awka Zone, was the runner-up, Blessing Nwabia, from Carol Standard Secondary School, Ichi, Nnewi, representing Nnewi Zone, came third.

The winners went home with a cash prize of two hundred-thousand-naira, runner-up with one hundred and fifty thousand naira, the third place winner got one hundred thousand naira prize money, while other participants were also rewarded with consolatory cash gifts.

Speaking after the event, Mrs. Soludo hailed the students for displaying exceptional cooking skills and sticking to the rules of the game.

The governor’s wife explained that the essence of the competition was to teach the students hygiene, discipline, diligence, and commitment to healthy living, with particular emphasis on understanding the uniqueness of food.

She further noted that by making the cooking process completely natural, she wanted to instill the basics of organic food lifestyle, and that food does not have to be prepared with synthetic ingredients to be delicious and healthy.

The three students who spoke after being presented with the cash prizes, said that even though the competition was a first-time experience for them, it opened their eyes to so many new things that would guide their kitchen habits and general health lifestyles.

They appreciated Mrs. Soludo for not only discovering them but for encouraging them to show what they can do and pledged that they would take the organic cooking lifestyle to their homes and schools.

