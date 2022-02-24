NNPC distributes 387 million litres of petrol in one week —Report

AS Nigerians grapple with fuel scarcity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has disclosed that it distributed a total of 387.59 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, across the country, in one week.

As contained in the NNPC weekly national evacuation report released on Wednesday, the corporation, on a daily basis, distributed an average of 55.4million litres of petrol through retail filling stations from February 14-20.

The release of 387.59 million litres of petrol is in line with the promise of the NNPC to deliver over 2.3 billion liters of PMS before the end of February.

The 2.3 billion litres target had been set following the scarcity created following the withdrawal of methanol-blended petrol from circulation. Owing to the withdrawal of the methanol-blended petrol, fuel queues have resurfaced in the past two weeks with only some filling stations selling petrol.

The methanol-blended product, according to the NNPC, was imported into the country by four oil marketers through four Premium Motor Spirit cargoes under the NNPC’s Direct Sales Direct Purchase arrangement.

The four companies that supplied the methanol blended petrol are MRS which made the importation through a vessel named MT Bow Pioneer, Emadeb/Hyde/ AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium through vessel identified as MT Tom Hilde, Oando through a vessel named MT Elka Apollon, and Duke Oil.

To arrest the scarcity, the NNPC weekly report showed that 80 per cent of all the PMS took place at 20 high loading depots, while 20 per cent took place at the other loading depots.

The NNPC said the top 20 high loading depot used are Pinnacle-Lekki which evacuated the highest volume of 70.8 million litres; NIPCO (22.6 million litres), AITEO (22.3 million litres), Swift (16 million litres), 11 PLC (15.9 million litres), Bovas Bulk (15 million litres) and Frado (14.6 million litres).

Others are Keonamex )13.7 million litres), MRS Ltd (11.9 million litres), Rainoil (11.6 million litres), AYM Shafa (11.2 million litres), TSL (11.2 million litres), Rainoil Lagos (11.2 million litres), and Matrix (10 million litres), Conoil Lagos (9.7 million litres), AA Rano (8.8 million litres), Bluefin (8.4 million litres), HOGL (8.2 million litres), Ibafon Calabar (8 million litres) and Mainland (7.5 million litres).