NLNG donates $500,000 laboratory complex to ATBUTH

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), has constructed and donated a new ultra-modern laboratory complex to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, as part of its community relations and collaboration at a cost of $500,000.

In his sponsor’s address during the commissioning and handing over of the complex, Dr Philip Mshelbila,

NLNG MD/CEO stated that the collaborative effort was under the Hospital Support Programme (HSP), a project of the organisation.

Represented by the GM, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr Sophia Horsfall, the NLGN MD/CEO stated that, “It is noteworthy that even though NLNG operates in the Niger Delta region, South-South of Nigeria, our commitment is to improve lives sustainably across the country.

“Today, we are here in Bauchi State, right in the Northeast of Nigeria, to bring to life that commitment.

“The Hospital Support Programme offered Bauchi State that partnership and NLNG the opportunity to actualise its vision of improving lives sustainably through the provision of healthcare infrastructure. The programme reinforces NLNG’s belief in what is possible when private enterprise and public good align with purpose.

“We are happy that our partnership enabled the construction and equipping of a modern laboratory complex, which we are here to commission today. The project was informed by a detailed needs assessment, and the outcome is a facility that will significantly enhance diagnostic capacity and provide better support to clinicians and patients alike.

“Just a month ago, we were in Asaba, Delta State, launching a similar facility. By doing this, NLNG is building a network of care across the country.

“Our experience with other beneficiaries of this programme has been revolutionary. From giving a surviving chance to an underweight baby born in the neonatal centre in Asaba, to strengthening the hope of the renal patient in Bayelsa, and improving the maternity and childcare in Abuja Teaching Hospital, the Hospital Support Programme has transformed medical services in all the benefitting institutions, and raised the confidence of medical practitioners and hope for better care for the public.

“This programme, launched in July 2021, extends to 12 Federal University Teaching Hospitals across Nigeria, covering all six geopolitical zones and the FCT.

“It builds on the momentum we established during the COVID-19 pandemic, when NLNG mobilised intensive care equipment to strengthen hospitals’ resilience during the crisis. This is part of our commitment to ensuring that our operations translate into lasting value for Nigerians.

“Over the past 20 years, NLNG has done just that. We have contributed to government revenues, dedicated 100% of our LPG products which you use as cooking gas, to the Nigerian market, and we continue to support Nigerian companies that do business with us to grow.

“We invest in critical national infrastructure like the one we are commissioning today. These are in line with our vision of improving lives sustainably.

“We currently operate six trains on Bonny Island, and we are constructing Train 7, which will boost our production capacity by 35%, from 22 to 30 million tonnes per annum.

“But even as we grow our global business, we remain anchored in a local mission: to support Nigeria’s development. We believe that the facility we are commissioning today is a meaningful step forward and made possible by collaboration, commitment, and a shared vision of better healthcare.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, Dr Yusuf Jibrin Bara commended NLNG for the complex, stressing that it will go a long way in mitigating the problem of timely results of tests.

