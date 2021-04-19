NLC threatens protest against INEC over Labour Party

For allegedly aiding illegality in Labour Party (LP), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to mobilise its members on a mass protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter addressed to the chairman of INEC, and signed by the president of NLC, the congress said the organised Labour would have protested on the matter a long time ago but for the respect they have for the chairman.

In the letter titled: “Illegal NEC; further subversive acts/violations of subsisting court orders,” the NLC president accused INEC and some of her officials of colluding with some members of the party to perpetrate illegality.

He cited the purportedly held National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Labour Party in Benin City, on Monday, where Messrs Julius Abure and Farouk Ibrahim were said to have been elected as the national chairman and secretary of the party respectively.

The said NEC, according to Comrade Wabba is illegal and against the ruling of the courts.

The letter read: “We convey to you our courtesies as well wish to bring to your attention a purported meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Labour Party on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Benin at which Messrs Julius Abure and Farouk Ibrahim were said to have been elected Labour Party’s national Chairman and Secretary, respectively, and to urge you not to recognise the meeting or its outcome.

“The purported meeting and election were in clear violation of the party’s constitution which recognises the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress as the ‘platforms’ of the party. Coupled with this, Article 13 (2) (a) further provides that the Presidents and General Secretaries of the two central labour organisations (Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress) representing the platforms, the Chairperson of the NLC Women Commission are members of the National Executive Council of and the National Convention of the party. Yet they were excluded from this meeting.

“However, the issue goes beyond exclusion as the so-called NEC represents the continuous commission of the subversion of the party and violation of the orders of the court.”

We recall too that on August 16, 2019, Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court had reason to describe the Labour Party as a lawless party owing to the inglorious conduct of Salam, Abure and co, aided by some INEC officials, and would have made a consequential pronouncement but for the passionate plea of Mr Kehinde Edun, their counsel. The Honourable Justice nonetheless, adjourned proceedings to February 5, 2020, for the report of the settlement or an address on why the Court should not order the de-registration of the Labour Party.”

Wabba called on the INEC chairman “to regard the purported NEC meeting for what it is, sabotage of the internal party governance, violation of the party constitution and subsisting court order.”

He said: “INEC should not validate this meeting or the decisions that arose from the meeting. INEC should reflect and resist the temptation to aid or abet any illegality.

“It should muster the courage to discipline any of its officers found to be complicit or intending to be complicit in the Labour Party affair. Already, we have it on good authority that one Kingsley, an INEC staff on the payroll of these desperate elements in the Labour Party is the one who ensures that our letters on this matter never get to the chairman.

“We would have protested to the INEC on this matter a long time ago but for the enormous respect, we have for the chairman. It is our hope that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken expeditiously. In the absence of this, we would be left with no option than to exercise our right to protest.”

