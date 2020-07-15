NLC commends release of N7.45bn for retirees RSA

• Demand release for June 2019 to July 2020 retirees

Latest News
By Soji-Eze Fagbemi - Abuja
workers Subsidy, Ajaokuta complex, institutionalising racial profiling, persecution, retirees
Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to release the money meant for the pension benefits of workers who retired between June 2019 and June 2020 into their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA).

The congress made the call as it commended the Federal Government for its recent decision to release a total sum of N7.45 billion Accrued Rights and Benefits into the RSA of Federal retirees covering April and May 2019.

In a letter written to the minister of finance and signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the congress urged the Federal Government to consider the plight of retirees from June 2019 to July 2020, and release their accrued retirement benefit.

The letter dated July 14 was titled: “Remittance of accrued benefits of Federal Civil Servants to the Retirees Retirement Saving Accounts (RSAs).”

The letter read: “We write to commend the Federal Government for its recent decision to release the total sum of N7.45 billion Accrued Rights and Benefits into the RSA of Federal retirees covering April and May 2019. This responsive and responsible move by the Federal Government has come at a very critical time considering the adversity imposed on our retirees and pensioners by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“While appreciating this gesture, we urge you to also consider the plight of retirees from June 2019 to July 2020. While we look forward to your kind consideration of our request, please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem.”

