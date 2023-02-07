By Christian Appolos – Abuja

Nigerian workers have sent a strong message to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), demanding that immediate action be taken to end the excruciating suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the scarcity of new naira notes and Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS)

The workers under the umbrella body; Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), expressed disappointment that couple with the issue of new naira notes, fuel scarcity is worsening by the day without any serious evidence of a commiserate action to arrest the situation.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who expressed displeasure, said; “Many Nigerians and workers have been pushed to the wall owing to the chaotic situation in our banks and filling stations, where Nigerians are queuing up endlessly to assess new currency notes and PMS. This is not acceptable, and is condemned.

“We have more than enough to address those two issues. First, we’re a major oil producing country but unfortunately the only country in the world that is a member of OPEC that still depend on importation.

“Secondly, we don’t understand the rationale that you lodge your money in your bank accounts, yet you are limited from withdrawing what you want to use.”

Contained in his welcome remarks at the ongoing 13th NLC National Delegates Conference in Abuja, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, Wabba further said: “Our government forgets that our economy is rural and informal, and therefore people need to transact business in cash. Go to our local markets, our commodity markets; you will see that people cannot transact businesses without cash.

“This policy, if not addressed within the shortest possible time. Nobody can predict what will be the outcome. That is the truth of it.

“Yesterday by 12 midnight, I went to Area 8 to get some funds but all the ATM machines no one was dispensing.

“We have seen a situation where people who are protesting in banks nudes, they want to access their money, yet they couldn’t access their money

“Our political elite must understand the situation and the challenge that people are going through. In fact, people from Abuja with few money that they have to be sending physical cash to their colleagues elsewhere, outside Abuja, this is the situation.





“Therefore we want this situation to be addressed very quickly.”

On why NLC’s teeming members has not taken its displeasure and disappointment on the two burning issues to the street, Comrade Wabba, said; “There is a theory that possibly labour is working towards making sure that the forthcoming election does not take place in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“That is why labour has strain itself from taken to the street in a bid to making sure we have a peaceful transition, because we fought for democracy. We supported democracy. We shield our blood for democracy, and therefore will continue to support democracy.”

