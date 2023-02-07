Taiwo Amodu

A few weeks before the general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) seized the initiative to take its campaign manifesto across the country.

Launched on Tuesday, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria under the directorate of Civil Society Organisations of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Speaking at the unveiling of the group in Abuja, the Director of, the Civil Societies Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council and Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District, Mohammed Hassan, said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria is expected to have vote canvassers of 20 people in each of the 176, 846 polling units spread across the 6 geopolitical zones of the federation which should birth a minimum of 3.5 million votes for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima Presidential bid.

Senator Hassan told newsmen that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria already have structures and coordinators in the 6 geopolitical zones for effective administration.

He said: “You will agree with me that our nation is at the cusp of a significant transition program, the outcome of which will have far-reaching consequences not only for this generation but for generations to come. Across our towns and inner cities, the need to spread the gospel of renewed hope among our people has become ever so necessary ahead of the upcoming elections.

“It is on the heels of this, that the Directorate of Civil Society Organization which is under the Asiwaju- Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) thought it worthwhile to convene and inaugurate this group of Ambassadors who will be officially commissioned to go to all the polling units to actualize the renewed hope mandate.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria already have structures and coordinators in the 6 geopolitical zones for effective administration, who will swing to immediate action once inaugurated.

In his address, the national coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria and member of, the Civil Societies Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Tunji John Asaolu, said the Directorate is taking it upon itself to promote the manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by appointing ambassadors of hope to spread the message of hope, voters canvassers in all the polling units at all levels.

“They shall be in all the polling units in Nigeria with the bid to sensitize eligible voters in line with the Renewed Hope Manifesto of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency ahead of the February 25th Presidential elections.

“The target of this Organization is to mobilize twenty votes in each of the 176, 846 polling units across the Country bringing the total votes to be canvassed to 3, 534,920 votes. This is a standard but not limited to these numbers.

“Given the above mandate, the Directorate through the platform of Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria shall mobilise, sensitize and canvases voters across the Country on the need to vote for our Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Sen. Kashim Shettima as Vice President. The Federal Republic of Nigeria using the Renewed Hope Blueprint as a tool for a greater Nigeria.

“It is also expected that Renewed Hope Ambassador of Nigeria shall be seen at the Six Geopolitical Zones, in the thirty-six States and the Federal Capital Territory, the seven hundred and seventy-four local government areas of Nigeria in continuation of our mobilisation of support and voter education for credible leadership of the Country with the sole massage of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima as most appropriate candidates for Nigeria.”

Earlier in his welcoming address, the National Secretary, of Renewed Hope of Nigeria, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, urged all the coordinators to work hard, show dedication and have a strong conviction to deliver on their mandate.