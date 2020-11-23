NIWA to construct multimillion naira jetty in Badagry

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in conjunction with Simtop Ventures, has concluded a two-day training workshop on the safe handling of small crafts for ferry operators and services on inland waterways in Badagry, with plans to build a multimillion naira jetty in the area.

Disclosing this on Monday while being received at the palace of the Akram of Badargy, HRH De Wheno Aholu Menu Tovi 1; the Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, assured that NIWA is doing everything in its power to improve the inland waterways, as there are a lot of economic benefits in the sector for Nigeria.

According to the NIWA MD, “I thank you for the support you have given to our partners in developing the waterways in Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us all do more to develop our waterways in order to take the pressure away from the road.

“We are also very much concerned with safety and have taken measures to make sure that all our captains are qualified, well trained and licensed. No one will also be allowed onboard without wearing a life jacket.

The MD, while addressing the participants at the venue of the workshop, expressed happiness at the large turnout, as well as the choice of the community chosen for the training. He thanked Simtop Ventures for putting together the programme, while also calling for everyone’s support to help build the industry.

“The only way to decongest our roads and seaports is through the waterways, and I hope that the trainees put the training to good use, in ensuring that no life is lost on the waterways again. Also, this programme will not be a one-time event, it will be continuous,” he added.

The Oba, speaking through Bale of Topo Community, Chief Abose, thanked the MD and appreciated the effort of NIWA in organising the workshop as well as its role in making inland waterways a safe means of transportation in Lagos.

He advised that the workshop should be organised at least, twice a year to sensitise the people more on the issues of safety and opportunities in the sector.

He also suggested that more Jetties should be built in locations such as Topo and Ajido community to ease the stress of the people there having to come all the way to the Marina before boarding or alighting from a ferry.

In her own words, the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr Sarat Lara Braimah, thanked the participants for taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the workshop to gain more knowledge. She also stated that by this time next year, Badagry will have a multimillion naira jetty.

The participants were lectured on the domestic and international protocol on small crafts operations, according to the standards given by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, among other subjects.

Over 400 people took part in the free workshop and they were all presented with a certificate at the end of the training.

