12 hospitalized over food poisoning in Plateau community

No fewer than 12 persons have been hospitalized in Jol community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State as a result of food poisoning arising from the consumption of contaminated grains.

Findings revealed that poisonous grains alleged to be in circulation in the council area and other parts of the state caused the incident as majority of those who consumed the grains were either stooling or vomiting.

The Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Mr Mafeng Gwallson who confirmed the development in an interview on Monday stated that those affected have been taken to the hospital while the entire local government area has been placed under surveillance.

Gwallson said: “Yes, it’s true. When I got the information, I visited the community. What happened was that the affected residents actually bought the grains (millet) from Makera market in the community.

“The grains may have been brought in from Jos or somewhere else.

“So, after using it to prepare their local food, a lot of them started drooling blood. For now, no one has died but we have no fewer than twelve people that were affected and undergoing treatment,” he said.

Also the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar warned residents against eating grains that were looted at various government warehouses during the recent #EndSARS protests in the state, adding that some of them which were meant to be planted contain some dangerous chemicals and are not fit for human consumption.

