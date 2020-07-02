NITDA to support AMAC with ICT training 

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has promised to support the Abuja Municipal Area Council, (AMAC), with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training and capacity building of its indigenes.

The NITDA DG made the pledge while receiving in audience, high ranking officials of AMAC, led by the AMAC Chairman, Honourable Abdullah Adamu Candido who was on an official visit to the agency, Wednesday, in Abuja.

While welcoming the guests, NITDA DG, Mallam Abdullahi, said that the agency has always been open to collaborations from different sectors and has, so far, been involved in several intervention programmes for various sectors, both in the rural and urban areas of the country.

He added that the NITDA is doing all it can to ensure that Mr President’s promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is realised through the efforts of MDAs including NITDA.

According to him, “so far, the NITDA has embarked on several intervention programmes through empowerment in the six geo-political zones of the country, providing training in digital skills and assisting in digital capacity building.”

He added that NITDA has created several ICT centres and hubs, supported ICT startups, and so much more which have created thousands of jobs for Nigerians. “Collaboration with your council, AMAC, is equal to fulfilling our mandates.

Part of the NITDA’s mandate is to ensure that digital skills and empowerment get to the communities especially the grassroots and the underserved.”

“The visit is good and timely and we can work together to achieve optimum success in those areas”, NITDA DG, Mallam Abdullahi said.

In his own remarks, the Chairman, AMAC, Adamu Candido said that the primary purpose of their visit is to enable his council share in the knowledge of ICT through the only regulating body in Nigeria, NITDA.

“We are here to share knowledge and tap on the advantage of what is ruling the world at the moment which is technology”, he noted.

Candido said that his administration is doing all it can to make things different for its people by not just giving fertilizers to farmers but also by bringing new ideas and innovations such as creating ICT centres for AMAC communities to learn digital skills.

This initiative is expected to allow adequate and prompt information dissemination through the community radio to the people.

The Chairman said the Agency’s support in the area of ICT is to enable the AMAC community to grow in line with modern technology and digital trends.

Mallam Kashifu assured the AMAC boss that NITDA is open to collaboration on ICT training with the Abuja Municipal Area Council for the maximum benefit of its residents.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE