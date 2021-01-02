NITDA intervenes to decongest besieged NIMC offices with ICT centre in Jigawa

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has provided an ICT centre to address the overcrowded Jigawa National Identify Card Management Centre (NIMC) in the state.

The overcrowding which followed a directive by the Federal government for the nationwide Sim card registration alongside the NIMC registration of 19th January as deadline has generated panic and pandemonium at the centre in the state.

Residents of the state have who defied most of the covid-19 protocols have everyday besieged the NIMC office located at the Federal Secretariat in Dutse trying to get their identity card to beat the deadline for SIM card registrations of their lines.

Mr Kashifu who was at the centre to supervise the ICT Community project yesterday in Dutse advised the state to utilise the community ICT centre for the NIMC registration which he said would help in reducing the burden on the system currently in use at the Federal Secretariat for the identity card registration.

The NITDA director general also said that the new ICT centre with 60 computer capacity will enable individuals of the state have ample opportunity to have training on JAMB and WAEC examinations alongside other information technology.

He said that the centre is fully equipped with solar powered renewable energy with inverter batteries, internet connectivity together with executive offices for officers that would man the centre.

According to the DG, “the centre can be used for the intervention of the ongoing national identity card registration exercise,” adding that, ”the NIMC had already engaged some companies that would provide services to reduce the burden on the NIMC centres,” he said.

