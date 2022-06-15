NIPSS condemns attack on students of Government Science School, Kuru

The Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Prof Ayo Omotayo has expressed shock over the attack on three final year students of Government Science School, Kuru by assailants.

Professor Omotayo in a statement signed by the Institute Head of Public Affairs, Dr Sola Adeyanju, min, said it was disheartening that this attack which occurred when the students stepped out of the school to buy something led to the untimely death of one of them while two others sustained gun-shot injuries and now receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Director-General noted that as a responsible organisation, the National Institute condemns the unwarranted and cowardly attack on the innocent secondary school students in the strongest term and therefore commiserated with the Management and staff of the school.

He is also commiserated with the parents of the attacked students, particularly the parents of the student that lost his life in the attack. The Director-General feels the pain of parenthood and prays that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Director-General enjoined the security agencies to expand their dragnet to cover vulnerable secondary schools around Kuru while urging the school authorities to pay more attention to the movement of students in their care.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…