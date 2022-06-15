SON cautions Nigerians against patronising substandard products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has charged Nigerians to end the patronage of imported substandard products in the country.

Mr Farouk Salim, Director General SON, gave the charge on Wednesday during a one-day sensitisation programme organised by SON to mark its 50 years celebration.

The DG said that the sensitisation programme which dwelt on “Son Activities and Mandate” was to ensure that the public stop patronising both manufacturers and importers of substandard products to save lives in the country.

Salim stressed that one of the challenges facing the country is the issue of importing and producing fake and substandard products adding that some of these products are cheap and fake, hence individuals and stakeholders must collaborate with SON and give information to the public about them.

“One of the biggest challenges is that both the highly educated and non-educated are also patronising these fake products for their desired interest.

”Such individuals or importers bringing in substandard products are criminal-minded without considering the damage been done to our country.

“We are doing everything possible to address the issues and also ensure that our jobs are very efficient. We created nine directorates for people to get information without going to the headquarters,” he said.

According to Salim, the negative effects of substandard products in our society cannot be over emphasis. When people import substandard goods that means that there are original good in the market that are more expensive than substandard goods





The SON DG added; “Real standard goods that are in the market people are not buying them, which means if the factories should be closed, more than 10000 people will lose their job.

“And this may bring hardship, crime, banditry and terrorism and other that will affect our jobs, and lack of job reduces our tax revenue.“

He called on the public to report anyone producing substandard products in the country to the nearest police station, or report through online means, or phone calls to enable the agency to stop patronising importers of substandard goods in the country.

Mrs Stella Ngboke, the Commander of the National Agency for Prohibition Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP), who is also the Area Commander NDLEA Commission in Onne Port, stated that the agency will collaborate with SON, stressing the need for standardization which SON stands for.

Ngboke commended the Authorities of SON for organising the programme to sensitize the public on the activities of SON and the need for them to understand the mandate of SON and appreciate what they are doing.

She expressed her concern that SON has a huge task on its hands, mostly when they have proliferation of substandard goods because people are cutting corners to make profit.

She stated that when SON gets it right, lives are saved, the economy improves, and made-in-Nigeria goods will also be recognised in the country.

Samuel Ayuba, the State Coordinator of SON in Rivers, described attendance at the sensitisation programme as a huge success.

Ayuba stated that the importance of the sensitisation programme could not be over emphasis and such drew the presence of DG in the state.

“The programme encouraged stakeholders in the state to ensure they join in the sensitization against substandard products in the country and urged every Nigerian to read through the instructions on any products, saying they should not allow the importers of substandard products to trade on their products.

Ayuba warned that SON will not continue with business as usual, advising manufacturers and importers of substandard goods to stop or face prosecution.