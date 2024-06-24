The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has inducted 605 Public Relations practitioners as new members to coincide with the institute’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The induction of one of the new members, Mr Ini Archibong, Strategy Director at Chastest Consult Limited, a marketing and innovation consultancy, is seen as significant for both Archibong and Chastest Consult.

Speaking on the event, which was part of a week-long celebration culminating in an international colloquium, Archibong expressed his delight at joining the institute.

He said: “At Chastest Consult, our core values have always aligned with the NIPR’s mission of fostering effective communication between organisations and their stakeholders.”

He described the induction as signifying not only a personal achievement but also the company’s commitment to excellence and ethical conduct in public relations.

Archibong believed the ceremony served as a platform for him to advocate for the maintenance of the highest ethical standards in the PR industry.

“It is imperative that we as PR professionals safeguard the integrity of our profession. This necessitates actively discouraging unqualified practitioners and consistently delivering work that fosters positive change for our clients and society as a whole,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, highlighted government’s recognition of PR as the cornerstone of national development.

The minister, represented by the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Jibril Baba Ndace, noted that PR practitioners play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s image, both domestic and international.

NIPR President, Dr Ike Neliaku, said the institute’s focus in the coming years will be on harnessing technology, amplifying professional development opportunities and advocating ethical communication practices across all sectors.

