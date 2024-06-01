Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has underscored the performance of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and charged the organization to rewrite the narratives by trying to provide a better society for Nigeria and its citizens.

The former Nigerian leader and elder statesman made the commendation when the Institute, led by its governing council paid a courtesy call on him at his uphillmManson in Minna the Niger State capital and assisted in cutting the 60th diamond anniversary celebration Cake of the Institute in Minna.

IBB, as fondly called by a wide spectrum of Nigerians, expressed happiness over the achievements recorded by the institute, noting that he was proud as the institute is living up to the expectations of the people of Nigeria, and urged for the sustainability of the tempo for the betterment of the country.

Also in a separate remark, the State Governor, Umaru Bago, has applauded the foresight of a former Military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(rtd) for signing the 1990 decree that gave birth to the creation of the charter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Nigeria during his tenure as a Military president in the country.

The Governor stated this while receiving a team of NIPR’s National Governing Council at the Government House, Minna after a road walk to mark the Institute’s Diamond 60th year Anniversary celebration with the theme: ‘Safeguarding the Environment of Nigeria’ held in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Governor Bago, represented by the State’s Head of Service (HOS,) Abubakar Salisu reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to a safe environment, by prioritizing the ongoing one million tree planting campaign in the state.

The Governor noted that the state was embarking on an agricultural revolution to ensure food security not only in the state in particular but in the country as a whole, just as he urged the NIPR to assist the state in propagating the ‘New Niger Agenda’.

The President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neiliaku explained that the Organization is 60 years old, adding that it was established in 1963.

He however lamented over the deforestation, saying, “We must do all that can be done to save the environment, keep sustainability and be conscious of the environmental mess to save and restore nature of the the future”.

Neiliaku explained further that the event was going on simultaneously across the country while in Minna, the Niger State Chapter of NIPR during its flag-off ceremony also planted 60 trees at the 3 Arms Zone in Minna as part of an effort to protect the environment to mark the day.

The team led by the national president further paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umaru Farouk Bahago in his Palace in Minna to seek his royal blessings.

The monarch, however, appreciated NIPR for their recognition of the traditional institutions in the country and called for commitment, dedication, and focus in attaining their vision.

In an interactive session with the newsmen, the National President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neiliaku noted that the NIPR has grown from officers to a management function but the dynamics have changed as public relations now a leadership function hence the increase in values of PR for strategic effective communication.

He rolled out some of the institute’s plans and scorecard to include the establishment of PR and leadership university to be located in Nassarawa state, identified Nigerian challenges as a project, rebirth, citizens and value reorientation, promote made in Nigeria goods, promotes service delivery, creates museum of national leadership and icons as well as Nigerian reputation house among others.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris (Malagi) was represented by the Director General of Voice Of Nigeria (VON) Malam, Jibrin Baba Ndace, assured of a sustainable partnership with the NIPR in achieving the National value chain policy of the federal government.

