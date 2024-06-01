A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Bolaji Gbengbeleku Foundation located in the Ona-Ara Local Government area of Ibadan has promised to make impactful development and intervention for the advancement of humanity.

This was disclosed on Saturday during one year anniversary of the foundation held at Oloba Community School, Ogbere Ibadan.

The foundation had held some intervention programs to improve the standards of living of the people ranging from food palliative, educational support, health intervention, and community programmes among others.

In his words, the founder of the foundation, Hon. Bolaji Gbengbeleku, who is also a chieftain of APC in Oyo State explained that the idea of that foundation was born to build a platform to impact society.

He said ”I give thanks to God for his mercy and guidance over the last 365 days of establishing this foundation aiming to support humanity in the best capacity it could. We have been able to support our community in many areas.

“There are testimonials of our impacts on the society. And we appreciate more than what we expect while kick-starting this journey.

“We have our challenges over the last 12 calendar months. But that has not stopped us from continuing to make impacts. And supporting humanity in our best capacity.

“I want to appreciate my political leader and father who has been of great support and mentoring us in the journey, Hon. Afeez Repete. May God continue to bless him.”

Speaking further at the event, former Deputy National Youth Leader, Hon. Afeez Bolaji Repete, appreciates the support of the foundation members to the founder and initiator, Bolaji Paul Gbengbeleku, and how the foundation is making an impact in society.

In his words, Repete said, “I must confess that I am happy with the calibre of people present here and the population in front of me. It is a testament that Bolaji Gbengbeleku is making waves and has not in any way disappointed me and the party he intends to represent when the time comes.

“The zeal and interest in developing the Ona-Ara Local Government is why I am throwing my weight behind Bolaji Gbengbeleku. Ona-Ara needs an energetic and intellectual person who can drive the local government out of the assumed curse stamping on her development.

“While at that, I’m imploring us that we should continue to support his idea and initiative to liberate the local government and state constituency for our own benefit. I’m so proud of the gathering here today.”

Also speaking, Chief Sukè, Babaloja Akanran, and Otun Baale Akabran prayed for the success of the foundation and the founder, Bolaji Gbengbeleku in his political aspirations.

In addendum, foundation members shared their various testimonies and what they have benefited from the foundation, courtesy of Bolaji Gbengbeleku Foundation and the founder, Bolaji Paul Gbengbeleku.

Others present are political leaders in Ona-Ara Local Government, party chieftains, community and religious leaders, youth and women leaders, and many other stakeholders of the local government and beyond.

