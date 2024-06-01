House of Representatives is presently considering a bill to reserve seats for women in the parliament, the deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said.

He made the disclosure in Owerri, Imo State on Friday night while delivering his goodwill message at the 2nd Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Inspiring Women Summit (WIWS 2024) with the theme: ‘Illuminating the Power of an Inspired Woman.’

WODDI is a non-profit organization founded by Dr. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, the wife of former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha which aims at empowering women and helping them to achieve their dreams in life.

Titled ‘Seat Reservation Bill’, the piece of legislation recently introduced in the parliament is sponsored by Kalu alongside some of his colleagues.

Essentially, the bill is seeking the alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ultimately provide special seats for women in the legislature.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that the bill when passed into law will help the cause of women within the political firmament.

He said: “We must acknowledge, however, that in a society striving for equitable development, addressing fundamental issues like gender equality and inclusiveness is imperative. In Nigeria, where women and girls constitute 49.32% of our population, representation in institutions and governance needs urgent attention.

“Presently, the House of Representatives is considering a bill to improve the representation of women in our legislative institutions sponsored by myself and other colleagues of mine.”

Kalu added that Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), a social development initiative has also prioritized gender issues in its programmes.

He commended the WODDI founder and former First Lady for organizing the summit for the women, urging the participants to unleash their full potential accordingly having been rightly motivated.

“Here in Nigeria, we have actively pushed for more inclusive legislation that empowers women. Our social development project, PISE-P (Peace in South East Project), exemplifies this commitment. By also targeting young

women as beneficiaries, PISE-P employs non-violent methods to foster peace and development across southeast Nigeria.

“This combined approach, honouring the past while actively shaping the future for Nigerian women, is the key to achieving lasting progress.

“I am confident that the women gathered here today will leave WIWS 2024 inspired and equipped. Equipped with the knowledge, connections, and unwavering belief in yourselves, turn that inspiration into action.

“Remember, the power you hold is immense. You are leaders, innovators, changemakers, and the architects of a brighter future.

“Let the light you have ignited within yourselves continue to shine brightly. Go forth and illuminate your communities, workplaces, and the world with your talent, passion and uncowered spirit,” he said.

