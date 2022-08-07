Ninofresh declares readiness to exploit new song, ‘Wasted’

Budding rapper, Ninofresh is bracing up for the impact his new song, Wasted would have on his career.

Described by many as a rapper with a difference, ever since he got introduced on the scene, his passion and drive for his art have been evident and noticed in his tracks.

Haven worked with the likes of 504yung Jaybling Jerry west, and Camarii, Ninofresh said he’s s poised and well positioned to ascend from his supposed underdog status.

The LA-based and underground rapper-producer said Wasted is a love-centered song that talks about what ladies face in their relationships.

The Self—produced number is a spot-on follow-up to the rappers’ previously released songs. Ninofresh trills differently as he showcases himself as an artiste with several sides.

He’s recognised with his prior released trap preferences, therefore, showing his strengths but the rapper comes through with a different side now as he comfortably drops bars on this hip–hop piece.

The Bub Entertainment artiste has made a clear and declarative statement with his newly released track, nothing short of his readiness to do exploits with his music.

Over the years, Ninofresh has mastered the complexities behind rap and he carried it out excellently well.

