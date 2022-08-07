4 Ondo kidnap victims regain freedom

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
The four victims kidnapped by some gunmen along Owo-Ikare Road on Saturday night have regained their freedom.

The four victims, who included a traditional head in Ikare-Akoko Akoko, Muritala Jimoh, were kidnapped on Thursday evening and released on Saturday evening on Owo-Akoko Road.

It was gathered that the victims had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

One Bello was said to have run into the gunmen, with Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro.

It was not clear at press time if any ransom was paid to secure their release.

Details later…

 

