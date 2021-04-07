NiMet set to invest in meteorological, hydrological services

The Nigerian Meteorological (NiMet) Agency, has disclosed plans to invest more in meteorological and hydrological services across the country.

This, according to NiMET would enhance services delivery that would support marine, coastal management, weather and climate predictions and safety of life at sea.

Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako, who spoke in Abuja noted that there is a continuous effort around the globe to monitor the ocean and how it is changing through Meteorological and Hydrological research.

He said this has become necessary across the world, as water levels across the world ocean are rising due to climate change, which in turn comes with devastating impacts.

Bako urged Nigerians to heed to the rainfall prediction as given by the agency, to help “secure lives and properties on the coast, and mitigate the impact of climate and weather extremes.”

On efforts of the Federal Government to mitigate the negative impacts of flooding this year, Bako noted that the predications came early enough to buy time to prepare ahead.

While noting that Nigeria is the only country in West Africa that produces its own annual rainfall predictions independently, he added that this year’s prediction released in February is currently being translated into the three main Nigerian languages for easy comprehension of the average Nigerian.

“What Federal Government is doing is that we produce forecasts and present them to the public to give warning. NEMA is also helping in areas like flooding.

“NiMet as of today, has over 10 marine meteorological stations on the coastal belt of the country,” he explained.

National officer of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Dr. Roland Abah noted that it has become critical to see how much impact the world makes in disrupting the climate.

He said it is now important to pay attention to the ocean, which forms 70 per cent of the earth.

“The balance of the ocean and the atmosphere is very important. It is important to predict and know what is happening in our continent fast,” he said.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP