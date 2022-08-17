Nigeria’s success in local exports depends on digital marketing operations ​― Experts

Experts in the global export business have said that the success of Nigeria’s local export business in the 21st century will be determined by digital marketing operations.

Speaking at a capacity-building programme on ‘Use of e-commerce to promote export businesses for SMEs and other exporters’ organized by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Ilorin on Wednesday, Dr Mustapha Yusuf Ismaila of the Department of Marketing, Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Ilorin, said that the nation’s efforts at trying to diversify our economy through non-oil export product business can only be attained by trying to showcase our products through the net.

“Approximately, there are 8 billion people in the world and out of this number, 5.4 billion are connected to or use the internet (Internet World statistics 2022). Out of this number, according to the same source, 600 million are from Africa. Now, out of this 600 million, 109 million are from Nigeria.

“Also, 15.5 per cent of global GDP is from the digital economy and Africa’s digital economy will reach N300 billion by 2025 while Nigeria is worth 100 billion in terms of revenue.

“In this 21st century, every organization that desires to perform or succeed must transform into digital or internet operation, otherwise, they may be left behind, especially, exporters from Nigeria. Even our efforts in trying to diversify our economy through non-oil export product business can only be attained by trying to showcase our products through the net.

“Digital business tools are essential for the nation’s SMEs to keep track of its impact on their operations. What drives economic growth all over the world in innovation and competitiveness is the digital economy because if you don’t digitalize, you cannot successfully compete, especially with friends from advanced countries.

Dr Mustapha, who said that though, there are inherent challenges in digital operation, like transforming from manual to digital economy platform, heavy investment, security of property in terms of loss of data and network provision, quickly added that the challenges do not mean one should throw away the baby with bath water.

“There are opportunities as well. We as organizations should try to exploit the opportunities by using our strength to overcome the challenges in the competitive environment”.

In his speech at the event, the executive director/CEO, NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, represented by the Kwara state Trade Promotion Advisor, Mr Ajayi Akinwunmi James, said that the council found out that major limitations faced by exporters include a lack of ability to penetrate foreign markets, adding that the training programme would provide local exporters more convenient and easier method to showcase Nigerian products to the world.

“With the desire for the expansion of the economy with foreign exchange earnings, employment generation and economic growth, the Council has developed this programme to reduce physical stress encountered by exporters, hence the full utilization of online trade platforms”, he said.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Ambassador Ibrahim Akaje, said that the lack of updated digital marketing knowledge and dynamics is one of the major reasons why Nigeria exporters fail in the international market.

The commissioner, who said that role of digital platforms in the Economic Revolution cannot be overemphasized, added that “digitalization changes the economics of doing business across borders, bringing down the cost of International

interaction and transaction. Digital Revolution create markets and user communities with a global scale, providing business with a huge base of potential customers and effective ways to reach them.

“The benefits of E-Commerce and digital trade are clear, abundant and undebatable not only does the 21-century economy enable more trade to occur, but it also connects the previously unconnected to the global marketplace. Electronic transmission undoubtedly promotes internet penetration and mobile connectivity”.

