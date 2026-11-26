Suppose you had worshipped at the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos for twenty years. You had sat under Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s ministry, mourned his passing and watched his son Jimmy take up the senior pastorate in 2023. Then, this November, you read a statement from a group of trustees announcing that they had removed your pastor. Hours later, a statement on the church’s official account told you that the decision was constitutionally invalid and that he remained both senior pastor and chairman of the board. When two groups claim to speak for your church, how do you know which one has the authority to do so?

That question has reached the courts. Jimmy Odukoya has challenged his purported removal at the Federal High Court in Lagos. His sister Tolu is among the defendants. The courts will have their say on the issues before them. For the rest of us, it ought to be possible to ask how a church chooses its leaders, and to whom those leaders answer, without first forming an opinion about the pastor’s marriage.

Consider what Pentecostalism has given Nigerian Christianity. The student fellowship, the midweek prayer meeting and the all-night vigil gave young people room to preach, sing, organise and lead. A young woman whom nobody had yet trusted to chair a meeting at work could spend her weekends organising a campus mission across three states. Pentecostal churches also carried the language and music of Christian worship well beyond the sanctuary. The Redeemed Christian Church of God has become such a feature of Nigerian public life that one need only say “the Camp” in many circles for people who have never attended a Redeemed convention to know precisely where one means.

Redeemed offers another insight. The man most Nigerians associate with the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, did not found it. That distinction belongs to the Reverend Josiah Akindayomi. Adeboye, a mathematician who interpreted his sermons from Yoruba into English, succeeded him in 1981. Somewhere in a Nigerian congregation today, a future leader may be interpreting the sermon, keeping the accounts or teaching the children. Would the arrangements for choosing the next pastor give anybody reason to look in their direction?

Anyone who has tried to start something from scratch will recognise the founder’s predicament. In the early days, the prayer meeting takes place in your sitting room. When there are too few chairs, you borrow some from a neighbour. A member falls ill and it is your phone that rings at midnight. Nobody asks to see the constitution before offering to pay the hall rent. Years later, there are branches in several cities, pastors on a payroll and land bought with the offerings of people whose names you may never know. Yet the habits of the sitting room can survive long after the congregation has outgrown the house.

Here gratitude can make an awkward conversation harder. Who wants to be the elder who asks the man who paid the first year’s rent to account for a decision about church property? Who tells the founder’s wife, who may have carried much of the early cost herself, that a project dear to her needs the same approval as anybody else’s? Leave those questions alone for long enough and two quite different understandings can take hold. The family remembers what it gave to establish the church. Members remember what they gave to build it. An argument over who may dispose of a piece of land is a poor occasion to discover that nobody ever drew the distinction.

Succession brings the difficulty into sharper focus. A founder who has seen congregations split may fear what will become of the work in unfamiliar hands. A son or daughter may know the congregation well, have served it for years and possess the gifts to lead it. But how freely can the elders consider another candidate once the founder has announced from the pulpit that God has shown him his successor? There is a question here for the family, too. Has anybody asked the son whether he wants to spend the rest of his life doing what his father did?

Christians have wrestled for centuries with the question of where authority should sit. I am a Baptist. In the congregational tradition familiar to me, the local congregation has the final say on major decisions, including whom it calls as pastor. A church meeting can test the patience of even a fairly sanctified Baptist, but the member in the last pew has a vote and the pastor must reckon with it. In the episcopal tradition, bishops exercise oversight across congregations. Presbyterians entrust government to councils of elders, with wider councils to which the local church is accountable.

Pentecostal churches, in some form at least, draw on all three traditions. Winners’ Chapel has bishops. Other ministries govern through councils of elders, and some give their congregations a vote. The Assemblies of God in Nigeria elects its general superintendent. There is room in Pentecostalism for this variety. The difficulty arises when a church borrows the titles and offices of an older tradition and leaves behind the arrangements that give them authority independent of the leader.

Consider the Archbishop of Canterbury. The office carries considerable authority, yet the archbishop must work with bishops, clergy and lay people who have powers of their own. When the office falls vacant, an established process governs the choice of a successor. Now consider a church where the founder appoints the bishops, chooses the elders who advise him and presents his preferred successor to the congregation for its assent. On paper, all three traditions appear to have had a look in. In practice, how much turns on anyone’s judgement besides the founder’s? Can the bishops require him to reconsider a decision? If the congregation withholds its assent, who puts forward another name? A founder may be widely loved. The measure of the authority he has entrusted to others is what happens on the day they disagree with him.

There is good biblical company for the Christian who asks these questions. In Acts 6, Greek-speaking believers complained that their widows were being overlooked in the daily distribution of food. The apostles called the disciples together and asked the community to choose seven people it trusted to take responsibility. Those closest to the grievance had a voice in the remedy. In 2 Corinthians 8, Paul took care to explain the arrangements for handling a collection and the role of a brother chosen by the churches to accompany him. An apostle who could appeal to a personal encounter with the risen Christ still saw fit to explain who was travelling with the money.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria could bring founders, trustees, pastors and ordinary members together for governance training while relationships are good. Give them a case to work through. The senior pastor, who also chairs the board, is the subject of a complaint. Who convenes the meeting? Who chairs it? Where can the complainant go if the trustees decline to hear her? Then ask member churches to set out their answers, along with their arrangements for succession and the custody of church property, in language their congregations can read.

I keep coming back to the worshipper in the pew at Fountain of Life. Perhaps she taught Sunday school for twenty years. Her offerings helped put the roof over the sanctuary. She, too, has given a portion of her life to the place. When she asks who has authority to speak for her church, she deserves an answer she can understand.

The best time for a founder to give her that answer is on a Sunday when he is in good health, the church is at peace and nobody has yet thought to ask.