•Says transmission under govt. starved Capex

NIGERIA’S long-standing quest for stable and adequate electricity will remain a distant mirage unless the Federal Government urgently confronts the deep-rooted problems in transmission and distribution, energy expert, Nick Agule, has warned.

Speaking on an Arise TV programme monitored in Lagos on Wednesday, Agule argued that the power sector cannot deliver the reliable supply Nigerians desperately need if the two critical segments continue to be neglected. “If you don’t deal with transmission and distribution in the power sector, you will not give Nigeria the so much power that you desire to give them,” he stated.

He reserved his strongest criticism for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which remains under government ownership and funding. According to him, successive administrations have consistently starved the transmission network of the capital expenditure required to expand, modernise and maintain the grid. “The government is not funding capital expenditure. So, Mr President, for how long are you going to sit on transmission?” Agule asked pointedly.

The expert traced the sector’s persistent liquidity crisis and the mounting debts owed to generation companies (GenCos) directly to these transmission bottlenecks. Because the government-controlled grid lacks the capacity to evacuate the power produced by GenCos, electricity is frequently stranded. This creates cash-flow problems that force the government into repeated bailouts. “We can continue to clear this debt, Mr Minister, forever, unless we solve that transmission issue,” he cautioned.

Agule highlighted the age and neglect of existing infrastructure, noting that some equipment still carries markings from the old Electricity Corporation of Nigeria era, which predates even the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA). This, he said, is clear evidence of decades of underinvestment.

He dismissed the Tinubu administration’s recent decision to unbundle TCN into a Transmission Service Provider and an Independent System Operator as insufficient. While structural separation may improve operational focus, it does not address the fundamental problem of capital starvation. The only lasting solution, Agule insisted, is to open the transmission network to private-sector investment so that competent investors can inject the funds needed to fix, expand and modernise the grid, thereby allowing GenCos to move their power to the market.

On the distribution side, Agule was equally scathing in his assessment of the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs). He contrasted their performance with that of telecommunications operators. Telephone companies, he observed, do not wait for customers to buy masts or repair infrastructure; they fix faults swiftly because their revenue depends on continuous service. In contrast, many DISCOs routinely wait for customers to purchase transformers, metres and wires before restoring supply.

“What sort of business is that? A business that a transformer is down, and the whole area of a town is in darkness, and they are not making money from it, and they don’t bother,” he lamented. Agule suggested that the Minister of Power should either revoke the licences of poorly performing operators or reduce each DISCO’s franchise to a single state, then re-licence the remaining territories to attract new investors with fresh capital and better operational capacity.

Emphasising that electricity is the lifeblood of any modern economy, Agule warned that economic recovery will remain constrained without reliable power. He urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the sector decisively, even suggesting that the President could temporarily drop the petroleum portfolio and personally drive power reforms if necessary. Referring to the President’s second-term manifesto commitment to increase power supply, Agule noted that Nigeria already has about 13,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity that cannot be fully utilised because of transmission and distribution failures. Unleashing this existing capacity, he argued, should take precedence over further expansion talk.

Responding to the Power Minister’s claim that the sector’s problems are 20 per cent technical and 80 per cent human, with GenCo debt as the biggest issue, Agule disagreed. While acknowledging human and financial challenges, he insisted the primary constraint remains technical — specifically the government’s failure to adequately fund and modernise transmission.

He further observed that broader economic reforms, though courageous, have yet to deliver benefits evenly across the population. Extending meaningful reforms to electricity, domestic gas, refineries, railways and steel, he said, would directly improve the lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

Agule, a retiree who stressed that he has no interest in political appointments, said his only concern is Nigeria’s progress. He called on the President and the Power Minister to stop treating transmission as a government preserve and to create the conditions for private capital to transform both transmission and distribution. Until that happens, he warned, stable and adequate electricity will remain out of reach.

The warning comes against the backdrop of a deepening power crisis. Available records show that as of November 20, 2026, electricity allocation to Nigeria’s 11 distribution companies, serving about 220 million people, had fallen to just 948 megawatts. Data from the Nigeria Grid website indicated that Ikeja Disco received the highest share at 133 MW, followed by Eko (132 MW), Ibadan (119 MW), Benin (115 MW), Enugu (110 MW), Abuja (109 MW) and Port Harcourt (104 MW). Smaller allocations went to Yola (37 MW), Kano (31 MW), Jos (30 MW) and Kaduna (28 MW).

The sharp drop occurs amid repeated national grid collapses, including two within four days in January, when generation plunged from 3,825 MW to as low as zero.