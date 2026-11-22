The recurring succession disputes in Nigerian churches have raised questions about leadership, retirement, family inheritance and institutional control. Against the backdrop of the ongoing Fountain of Life crisis, SEYI SOKOYA examines how the struggle for power, influence and church leadership has fuelled divisions, breakaways and the proliferation of ministries.

The church is traditionally regarded as a place of refuge, love, reconciliation and spiritual development. It is expected to preach peace, resolve disagreements and demonstrate humility and selflessness. Yet, behind the impressive auditoriums, flourishing congregations and international ministries of some Nigerian churches lies a recurring challenge threatening their unity: succession.

Who takes over when a founding pastor dies, retires or becomes incapacitated? Should leadership automatically pass to a biological son or daughter? Should the most senior assistant pastor inherit the pulpit, or should the church’s governing board determine who succeeds the founder?

These questions, which many church founders appear to postpone until the twilight of their ministries, have increasingly resulted in leadership disagreements, litigation, breakaways and the emergence of new churches.

The latest controversy at The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has once again brought the issue into national conversation, exposing the complications that arise when family expectations, spiritual authority, institutional governance and the wishes of a founding pastor collide.

Fountain of Life: A succession battle

Founded in 1992 by the late Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, The Fountain of Life Church grew into one of Nigeria’s prominent Pentecostal ministries.

Following the deaths of Bimbo Odukoya in December 2005 and Taiwo Odukoya in August 2023, attention shifted to who would preserve their spiritual legacy.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, their son, eventually emerged as Senior Pastor. However, the arrangement has now become the subject of a major leadership controversy.

In November 2026, members of the church’s Board of Trustees released a video in which the late Taiwo Odukoya reportedly identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor, while assigning Jimmy an administrative supporting role and responsibility for the youth church.

The trustees subsequently announced that they no longer recognised Jimmy as Senior Pastor and named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

Jimmy and his supporters rejected the decision, maintaining that his appointment had been unanimously approved in September 2023 and that the trustees’ action did not follow the church’s constitution.

The dispute escalated on November 18 when the Lagos State High Court granted an interim ex parte order restraining Jimmy from presenting himself as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering with the church’s administration. The matter was adjourned until December 1.

The development was accompanied by the postponement of the church’s 2026 Thanksgiving Service, originally scheduled for November 22.

Meanwhile, the leadership crisis took a fresh legal turn on Friday, with embattled Jimmy Odukoya instituting a suit at the Federal High Court, Lagos, against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and seven other members of the church’s Board of Trustees over his removal.

Beyond the legal arguments, the controversy raises a fundamental question: who has the final authority to determine succession in a church—the founder, the Board of Trustees, the church constitution or the congregation?

Winners Chapel: Retirement of two major lieutenants

The Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, offers an interesting example of institutional leadership transition.

In October 2024, two of Bishop David Oyedepo’s prominent associates, Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu, retired from their leadership positions after decades of service.

Their retirement followed a revision of the church’s administrative policy, reportedly reducing the retirement age for leaders from 60 to 55, with provisions for fixed leadership tenures.

Abioye, who had served for more than three decades, was particularly influential within the ministry. His retirement generated considerable public interest because of his longstanding relationship with Oyedepo and his prominence in the church.

Although the development was not a succession crisis, it demonstrated how clearly defined retirement policies can facilitate leadership transitions without necessarily threatening institutional stability.

The retirement dilemma: Is God’s work without retirement?

Beyond succession, another challenge confronting Nigerian churches is the reluctance of some senior leaders to relinquish their positions despite advanced age, declining physical strength or health challenges.

The succession debate has also influenced discussions around retirement policies, including reported adjustments extending an earlier 70-year retirement age to 75 in some church settings.

Some observers have argued that the enormous power, influence, financial privileges, recognition and other benefits attached to the offices of General Overseers and senior church leaders make it difficult for some incumbents to step aside when the time comes.

Although this perception should not be generalised to all church leaders, it raises legitimate questions about accountability, tenure and the willingness to surrender authority.

For some elderly pastors, retirement appears difficult to contemplate, partly because of the popular Christian expression that one does not retire from the work of God.

However, serving God throughout one’s lifetime does not necessarily mean retaining the highest administrative or pastoral office until death. There is a difference between retiring from church administration and abandoning God’s work.

A retired pastor can continue preaching, mentoring, counselling, praying and contributing to the advancement of the Gospel without necessarily remaining in control of an entire ministry.

Numbers 8:24–26 provides an example of age-related adjustments in the responsibilities of the Levites. Similarly, Moses eventually handed over leadership to Joshua without losing his place in Israel’s history.

Church leaders must therefore understand that stepping aside is not spiritual failure. It can demonstrate wisdom, humility and confidence in the next generation. The pulpit should not become a lifetime possession, and retirement should not be interpreted as abandonment of God’s calling.

RCCG and Deeper Life: Preparing for the future

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the question of succession has attracted public attention because of the enormous influence of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Since assuming leadership in 1981, Adeboye has transformed RCCG into a globally recognised denomination. Although there is no comparable public succession battle at the church, speculation about who will eventually succeed him remains a recurring subject.

Adeboye has previously maintained that God will reveal his successor, reinforcing the spiritual dimension of leadership transition.

At Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has reportedly rejected suggestions that leadership should automatically pass to one of his biological children. His position is that the church belongs to Jesus Christ and should not be treated as a family inheritance.

Both positions raise an important question: how can churches combine spiritual direction with institutional preparedness?

A successor should be chosen based on spiritual maturity, character, leadership capacity and commitment to the ministry’s vision, rather than biological relationship alone.

Orthodox churches are not exempt

Although Pentecostal churches attract considerable attention because of their influential founders, succession and leadership disputes are not peculiar to them.

Assemblies of God Nigeria, for instance, has experienced several leadership crises, including the 2013–2014 controversy involving its then General Superintendent, Rev. Professor Paul Emeka, and the denomination’s governing authorities. The disagreement generated legal battles, institutional divisions and questions about administrative authority.

The United Methodist Church in Nigeria has also experienced prolonged leadership and administrative disagreements, resulting in parallel structures and years of reconciliation efforts.

In the Anglican Church, disagreements involving episcopal authority and church administration have similarly exposed the challenges of maintaining institutional unity.

These examples demonstrate that even denominations with established hierarchies and governing structures are not immune to leadership disagreements. There is, however, no comprehensive national record establishing the exact number of Nigerian churches that have experienced succession crises.

How succession crises create new churches

One major consequence of unresolved succession disputes is the fragmentation of established ministries.

When disagreements become irreconcilable, different factions may identify with competing spiritual authorities. Some remain loyal to the founder’s preferred successor, others support the person appointed by the governing board, while another group follows a prominent assistant pastor or family member.

Eventually, congregations divide, branches become separated and new ministries emerge.

The history of Assemblies of God Nigeria illustrates how prolonged disagreements can contribute to secession and the establishment of independent ministries.

However, not every new church emerges from a succession dispute. Evangelism, doctrinal convictions, genuine calls to ministry and the desire to reach new communities also contribute to church planting. Nevertheless, leadership disagreements remain a significant factor in the fragmentation of Christian institutions.

What does the Bible say?

The Bible offers valuable examples of orderly leadership transition.

In Numbers 27:18–23, God instructed Moses to appoint Joshua as his successor. Joshua was selected because of his demonstrated leadership qualities and spiritual capacity, not because of a family relationship.

Similarly, Elijah mentored Elisha, who eventually received the prophetic mantle (2 Kings 2:9–15).

The Apostle Paul also instructed Timothy in 2 Timothy 2:2 to commit what he had learnt to faithful men capable of teaching others.

These passages emphasise preparation, mentorship and continuity.

More importantly, Jesus warned against leadership exercised through domination and personal ambition. In Mark 10:42–45, He taught that whoever desires greatness must become a servant.

This principle should guide every succession arrangement. The pulpit is not a trophy to be inherited or fought over; it is a responsibility to serve God’s people.

The way forward

Nigerian churches must treat succession planning as an essential aspect of ministry administration rather than a matter to be addressed after the founder’s death.

Every church should have a clear constitution outlining how successors emerge, the qualifications required, the responsibilities of trustees and procedures for resolving disagreements.

Founders must also mentor potential successors early enough instead of concentrating all authority around themselves. Biological children should neither be automatically entitled to leadership nor unfairly excluded from consideration.

Churches must distinguish spiritual leadership from ownership and control of institutional assets. Financial transparency, independent oversight and accountability should remain central to their administration.

There should also be clearly defined retirement policies that allow ageing leaders to step aside gracefully while continuing to contribute through mentorship and other forms of ministry.

Where disagreements arise, respected Christian leaders, elders and qualified professionals should facilitate reconciliation. Court intervention should not be the first option where genuine dialogue remains possible, although lawful recourse must be respected.

Beyond the founder

The greatest test of a successful church founder may not be the size of the auditorium, the number of branches established or the millions of worshippers attracted during his lifetime. It may be the ability to leave behind an institution capable of surviving without him.

Moses prepared Joshua, Elijah mentored Elisha, and Paul invested in Timothy. Their examples challenge contemporary church leaders to look beyond their immediate influence and prepare the next generation.

The Fountain of Life controversy should therefore serve as a wake-up call to Nigerian churches, particularly those built around the charisma and personal authority of their founders.

Winners Chapel’s retirement policy, RCCG’s emphasis on divine direction and Deeper Life’s rejection of automatic family inheritance offer different perspectives on an issue requiring both spiritual sensitivity and sound institutional governance.

The church belongs to Christ. Its leaders are stewards, not owners; servants, not monarchs; and custodians, not permanent beneficiaries of a spiritual inheritance.

Ultimately, the question is not simply who succeeds the founder, but whether the founder has built a ministry capable of surviving succession without losing its unity, vision and spiritual purpose.