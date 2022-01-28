Nigeria’s difficulty to implement 2022 budget

Letters
By Abubakar Usman Shehu
Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

In what looks like a drama, President Muhammadu Buhari while signing into law the 2022 budget described the document as difficult to implement. A breakdown of the N16.39 trillions estimated budget showed that recurrent spending for the projected year is N6.83 trillion, representing 41.7 per cent of the total expenditure and 18.5 per cent higher than the 2021 budget.

Capital projects, on the other hand, got N5.35 trillion, representing N32.7 per cent of the total expenditure, inclusive of capital components of statutory transfers, government owned enterprise’s capital and project tied loans expenditure after their usual legislative scrutiny, Nigerian law makers increased the budget from the initial N16.39 trillion to N17.1 trillion.

Though he described the budget as one that cannot be implemented, President signed the budget but questioned the worrisome changes made by the lawmakers. Some of the worrisome changes are, increase in projected Federal Government Independent Revenue by N400 billion, the justification for which is yet to be provided to the executive. Reduction of the provision for sinking fund to retire maturing bonds by N22 billion, reduction of provision for the non-regular allowances of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Navy by N15 billion and N5 billion, respectively.

More projects have been added to the budget of some MDA’s with no consideration for the institutional capacity to execute the additional projects and or for incremental recurrent expenditure that may require.

It is surprising, therefore, that despite the National Assembly increasing projected revenue by N609.27 billion, the additional executive request of N186.53 billion for critical expenditure items could not be accommodated without increasing the deficit, while the sum of N550.59 billion from the projected incremental revenues was allocated at the discretion of the National Assembly and yet the president went ahead and signed a budget he personally described as one that can’t be implemented

President Buhari formally assented the 2022 budget on December 31, 2021, making it a working document Nigerians would now watch to see the implementation of an “unimplementable 2022 budget.”

Abubakar Usman Shehu,

Bauchi State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigeria’s difficulty to implement  Nigeria’s difficulty to implement

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigeria’s difficulty to implement  Nigeria’s difficulty to implement

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Letters

Hazards of contaminated water

Letters

On Kaduna’s four working days system

Letters

In Nigeria, not much makes sense

Letters

Is anywhere safe in Nigeria?

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More