Hazards of contaminated water

Letters
By Aishatu Shuaibu
Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

The benefits of having access to an improved drinking water source can only be fully realised when there is also conscious efforts towards achieving improved sanitation and good hygiene practices.

Beyond the immediate and obvious advantage of people being hydrated and healthier through access to water, using clean water in a clean environment with good hygiene practices helps us to maintain a healthy life especially for children because when they grow in hygienic conditions and have access to clean water, they get a healthier start in life.

The importance of clean water cannot be overemphasised: It helps to prevent people from getting infected with various kinds of diseases and helps to maintain a clean society.

Most people in Nigeria do not have access to clean water, especially in the rural areas. The global water sanitation and hygiene statistics shows that 79 per cent of Nigerians go through the challenge of water scarcity.

In Yanda Bayo, a village of more than 5,927 inhabitants, 11.51 in northern latitudes and 29 kilometres away from Dambam local government area of Bauchi state, the people are passing through lots of health challenges for using contaminated water daily and they have to trek long distances to get water, facing various threats on the way.

Government should take necessary steps to ensure every Nigerian has access to clean potable water. This will curb the spread of infectious diseases in communities, reduce threat of insecurity they face while looking for water and put an end to unnecessary waste of time and human resources, especially for students who miss school or go late because of their search for water.

Aishatu Shuaibu,

 Bauchi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Hazards of contaminated  Hazards of contaminated

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Hazards of contaminated  Hazards of contaminated

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Letters

On Kaduna’s four working days system

Letters

In Nigeria, not much makes sense

Letters

Is anywhere safe in Nigeria?

Letters

On drug abuse by Nigerian youths

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More