Hazards of contaminated water

The benefits of having access to an improved drinking water source can only be fully realised when there is also conscious efforts towards achieving improved sanitation and good hygiene practices.

Beyond the immediate and obvious advantage of people being hydrated and healthier through access to water, using clean water in a clean environment with good hygiene practices helps us to maintain a healthy life especially for children because when they grow in hygienic conditions and have access to clean water, they get a healthier start in life.

The importance of clean water cannot be overemphasised: It helps to prevent people from getting infected with various kinds of diseases and helps to maintain a clean society.

Most people in Nigeria do not have access to clean water, especially in the rural areas. The global water sanitation and hygiene statistics shows that 79 per cent of Nigerians go through the challenge of water scarcity.

In Yanda Bayo, a village of more than 5,927 inhabitants, 11.51 in northern latitudes and 29 kilometres away from Dambam local government area of Bauchi state, the people are passing through lots of health challenges for using contaminated water daily and they have to trek long distances to get water, facing various threats on the way.

Government should take necessary steps to ensure every Nigerian has access to clean potable water. This will curb the spread of infectious diseases in communities, reduce threat of insecurity they face while looking for water and put an end to unnecessary waste of time and human resources, especially for students who miss school or go late because of their search for water.

Aishatu Shuaibu,

Bauchi.

