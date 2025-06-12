Nigeria’s creative industry, powerful driver of economic growth — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday affirmed that Nigeria’s creative industry has emerged as a powerful driver of economic growth, making significant contributions to the country’s GDP, job creation, and economic diversification.

President Tinubu disclosed this in Abuja while declaring open the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa with the theme: ‘Boosting Social Impact and Education on Tourism through AI, Innovation and Creative Industries’.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima underscored the impact of AI, innovation, and creative industries on the tourism sector.

‎He said: “Apart from its economic value, tourism has the potential to enhance local entrepreneurship and community development by supporting small businesses, such as tour operators, local artisans, hospitality providers, and service industries, tourism creates new opportunities for entrepreneurship, especially local areas.

“As Nigeria works towards establishing itself as the top destination for visitors worldwide, we understand the importance of pursuing growth without losing sight of our responsibility to protect the environment and safeguard our rich cultural heritage. Our approach to development projects is guided by a commitment to sustainability, ensuring eco-friendly policies, and our open interviewing, managing, and running our attractions and facilities.

“Nigeria’s creative industries for private community, film, passion, literature and digital arts and merge as powerful drivers of economic growth, making significant contributions to the country’s GDP growth, creation and economic diversification.”

He maintained that: “Nigeria’s Nollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world, generating substantial revenue from domestic and international markets.

“Similarly, the music and fashion industries have propelled Nigeria’s global cultural influence and generated income and employment opportunities,” he further stated.

While acknowledging that the sector’s growing complexity and opportunities demand this strategic partnership”, he advocated for private sector participation as well as collaboration by sharing best practices, tourism training, developing joint marketing campaigns for sustainable tourism, and improving infrastructure to support intra-African travel. Through these regional initiatives, Africa can push things in the next few years.”

“I urge you to focus on practical solutions and collaborative strategies that can strengthen intra-African travel. Boost investment in tourism infrastructure.”

President Tinubu also urged the stakeholders on the need “to focus on practical solutions and collaborative strategies that will strengthen intra-African travel, boost investment in tourism infrastructure, empower local communities, and deepen tourism’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and making African tourism the heart of the global conversation.”

In her remarks, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa who observed that “Africa stands at a crossroads,” noted that: “Today, the global tourism industry is worth ca. $11 trillion, and the creative economy adds more than $2 trillion to global GDP. Yet Africa captures less than 5% of global tourism and less than 1% of global creative exports. This is not a deficit of talent or value—but of investment, visibility, and systems.”

While assuring that Nigeria has taken “a bold shift from resource dependency to people-powered prosperity through tourism, culture, and the creative industries,” the Minister tasked “Africa to close these gaps —together. Nigeria’s Private-Sector Playbook Guided by His Excellency’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are pursuing a private-sector-led model:

Only Yesterday we unveiled the 4,000-seat MEFA Arena in Abuja’s Arts & Culture Village, a new stage for concerts, fashion shows, and esports.

“In Lagos, we are partnering with Persianas and global giants Oak View Group and Live Nation to develop the Lagos Arena — a venue that will anchor West Africa’s live entertainment circuit.

Along our coastline, a landmark partnership with Koko Beach is transforming the stretch of pristine beaches from Takwa Bay to Badagry into a tourism corridor —melding blue economy sustainability with world‑class leisure. These are not just buildings. They are beacons of a new vision.

“They are part of a broader strategy that includes the Creative Economy Development Fund, the Creative Leap Acceleration Program [which nurture the next generation of filmmakers, fashion designers, and digital innovators who will provide the content that will drive Tourism and the Nigeria Everywhere brand—our flagship soft power platform now driving a 14-point rise in Nigeria’s global cultural index.

“To coordinate infrastructure, we’ve also established the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIco), which is converting public heritage assets into commercial and sustainable tourism destinations through innovative PPP models.“