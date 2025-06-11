You’re welcome to APC anytime you want — Tinubu tells Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he would gladly welcome the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) whenever he decides to join the party.

Tinubu made the remarks on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Arterial Road N16 and other infrastructure projects in the Katampe District of Abuja.

While commending Wike’s role in governance, the President praised the minister’s leadership and made a light-hearted reference to Wike’s well-known rally anthem.

“We have somebody—Nyesom Wike—he is not a member of my party (APC), not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him. Because we will enjoy singing ‘as e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us,’” Tinubu said.

The comments came just a day after Tinubu urged Wike to remain focused on delivering his mandate, amid criticisms trailing his leadership of the FCT.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated International Conference Centre in Abuja, now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, the President described Wike as a transformational leader with vision and drive.

“Don’t pay attention to busybodies and the bystanders, and whatever they say. Continue with your good work. You are a transformational leader. You have the vision, foresight, and determination to succeed,” he said.

The President noted that the centre’s renovation fits into his administration’s broader efforts to reposition the country with excellence and purpose.

He added, “The project is part of his administration’s ‘determined efforts to change the way we do things, to reflect us as people of quality, people of character, people of determination, people of great spirits, that’s what we are.’”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, Tinubu said investment in key sectors is central to national development.

“Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are determined to renew the infrastructural and other key sectors of this country (including) transportation, healthcare, education, energy and urban development.

“Because we understand that modern infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving economy in an inclusive and progressive society,” he said.

