June 12: Moment to honour courage, sacrifices of our heroes — Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that June 12 is a moment to honour the courage and sacrifices of those who fought for the enthronement and sustenance of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday to mark the country’s Democracy Day.

He said, “As a pro-democracy activist, I deeply understand the struggles we waged and the importance of safeguarding our freedoms.

“June 12 holds a special place in our national history. It marks a defining moment in our collective struggle for democracy and our continued journey toward building a free and just nation.

“Thirty-two years ago, on June 12, 1993, Nigerians set aside regional, religious, and ethnic differences to overwhelmingly vote for Chief MKO Abiola in an election widely regarded as the freest and fairest in our history. That day, we demonstrated our unity in diversity and our unwavering desire for democratic governance.

“The annulment of that historic election was a dark chapter in our nation’s history. Yet, it served as a powerful catalyst, galvanizing citizens and activists alike in pursuit of a common goal—democracy.

“As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the progress we have made and acknowledge the challenges that still lie ahead. Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, we have taken significant steps forward, even as we continue to confront new hurdles.

“Our country still faces economic and security challenges. But these challenges are not insurmountable. With unity, resilience, and determination, we shall overcome them.

“In Kaduna State, we have devoted ourselves to the strengthening and deepening of democracy. We run an inclusive and consultative administration. Our work is anchored on the principles of transparency and accountability.

“The citizens are at the center of our development agenda. We have demonstrated unwavering commitment to uplifting the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable and underserved. We are taking development to the unreached and neglected.

“We are bridging the gap between rural and urban communities and championing progress in economic development, education, and healthcare. We are building a just, equitable, stable and peaceful Kaduna State. We have made tremendous progress, but challenges remain.

“Democracy is not a destination; it is a journey. It demands our constant vigilance, engagement, and collective participation. While challenges persist, our shared resolve and belief in democratic ideals must remain firm.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE