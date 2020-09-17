THE Federal Government has urged Nigerians to develop a positive outlook as concerted efforts are being made to overcome the current security and economic challenges confronting Nigeria.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the call on Thursday at the public presentation of a book, “On Merit” an autobiography of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah.

The book presentation heralding the retirement of Ehuriah, having served the country meritoriously for 35 years, attracted Ministers and other top government functionaries including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, among others, who took a turn to pour encomium on the Permanent Secretary for her hard work, tenacity and innovativeness in the discharge of her duties.

Aregbesola in his address at the event reminded the gathering that as Nigeria look forward to the 60th Independence celebration, through collaborative efforts, the country would overcome the current challenges staring her in the face.

He said: “As we all look forward to the 60th anniversary of our nation, let me remind us all that the challenges we are facing as a nation are not insurmountable.

“We should therefore develop a positive outlook. With our collective efforts, we shall overcome and build the nation of our dream.

“A Nigeria that will certainly lead the Blacks to their destiny of honour and dignity,” the Minister said.

He described Civil Service as the heart or operating engine of government noting that success or otherwise of any political leader depends largely on how he or she operates this machine.

Aregbesola eulogised the Permanent Secretary, saying Ehuriah is in a class of her own, “a quintessential civil servant – loyal, diligent, firm, efficient, effective, knowledgeable and hard-working”.

Ehuriah-Arisa, in her remark, said the book entitled “On Merit” would help boost the morale of the Federal Public Servants, not only to improve productivity and service delivery to Nigerians but encourage them to always strive for their career progression, strictly on merit.

“Writing a book that puts my life out there has required a special kind of courage. It is my act of giving back to a system that gave me the privilege to serve and rewarded me for that service. I have always prided myself on the fact that the single most important factor that drives my action is courage,” she said.

