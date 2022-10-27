Nigerians should take advantage of INEC’s preparedness for transparent electoral process ― NUJ President

President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has tasked Nigerians to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) commitment to a free and fair process in the next general election.

The NUJ President gave the admonition on Thursday while speaking at the quarterly meeting with media executives organised by the Commission at its Abuja headquarter.

Represented by the Union National Treasurer, Tunde Bamidele, Isiguzo noted that the diligence and transparency displayed by the Commission in its conduct of the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections were enough testimony of its sincerity of purpose.

He appealed to Nigerians to shun complacency, come out to vote and be vigilant to ensure that such votes count.

He said: “INEC has done so well in giving back to the people to choose their leaders going by its conduct in Osun and Ekiti. It is left to Nigerians to take advantage of this and insist that their votes count.”

He also noted that the amended Electoral Act with provisions for the electronic transfer of results has also emboldened INEC to insist on the integrity of the process.

The NUJ President expressed concern over the growing recourse to offensive language by chieftains of political parties and their supporters.

“The language being used by our political actors remains worrisome. They should dump tantrums, abusive language and tell Nigerians what they want to do. Let us adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

He assured the Commission of the support of journalists in the discharge of its assignment.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, pleaded with the leadership of the NUJ and senior media executives to partner with his Commission to mitigate the danger of misinformation about the activities of the electoral umpire.

“As the 2023 General Election approaches, we shall continue to work together to counter disinformation and misinformation. We will remain transparent and provide the required information to combat the triple menace as an antidote to fake news. Therefore, there will be a need for more frequent and intense engagements with you ahead of the election. We hope that in spite of your competing activities, you will continue to honour our invitation.”

