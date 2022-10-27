Taraba FRSC flags off stakeholders forum, ember month campaign for road users

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Taraba state command on Thursday flagged off a stakeholders and Ember mouth road safety sensitization campaign for road users to avoid road crashes in Taraba state.

Corps Commander Celina Williams, the state sector Commander noted at the occasion which held at Awoniyi motor park Jalingo that, the Ember month 2022 Campaign with the theme; “AVOID SPEEDING, OVER LOADING AND UNSAFE TYRES TO ARRIVE ALIVE”, was to enlighten the road users through various awareness and patrol operations which will help curtail and put a stop to infractions like, speeding, over loading, use of fake tyres, use of phone while driving and many others that have impacted negatively on road transportation and road users, bearing in mind that road traffic crash has no respecter for ones status irrespective of race, age, tribe or religion.

Williams also commended the State and Local Governments in Taraba State, NURTW, Fleet Operators, NATO, Hospitals, Ministries/Agencies, all Security Chiefs, Professional Bodies and other Stakeholders for their commitment in Road Safety Administration in Taraba State which has led to the Score Card on Road Traffic Crash reduction from January 2022 till date. She explained that, “we have recorded 64 number of Crashes in 2022 as against 98 in 2021, 88 vehiclelar incidents in 2022 as against 150 in 2021, 345 people involved in accident in 2022 as against 573 in 2021, 163 injured in 2022 as against 362 in 2021 and 16 dead in 2022 as against 22 in 2021.

“The EMBER months which runs from September to December of every year is usually known with high volume of human and vehicular movements including other several activities to mark the end of the year.

“The Theme of the Ember month 2022 Campaign is “AVOID SPEEDING, OVER LOADING AND UNSAFE TYRES TO ARRIVE ALIVE”. Looking at road use in the world today, it is obvious that infractions like speeding, over loading, use of fake tyres, use of phone while driving etc have impacted negatively on road transportation and road users.

“This year’s Campaign is hinged on enlightening the road users through various awareness and patrol operations which will help curtail and finally put a stop to the infractions bearing in mind that road traffic crash has no respecter for anyone irrespective of race, age, status, tribe or religion therefore, there is need for all hands to be on deck to ensure safety on our roads.

“FRSC being the lead Agency in Road Traffic Management in Nigeria, it has taken the lead in ensuring that the Campaign is sustained yearly and had also shown the willingness to collaborate with the State government and other stakeholders in the State to ensure the safety of road users during the EMBER month period and after.

“We commend governor Darius Ishaku, whose administration had shown much support in making Taraba Roads conducive and safe for road users through the construction and dualization of new roads, donation of operational vehicles, inauguration of the state Road Safety Advisory Council (SARSAC) Chaired by the deputy governor, Egnr. Haruna Mannu, who also inaugurated the Technical Working Goup (TWG) of SARSAC to help ensure critical Stakeholders buy-in and a successful implementation of Nigeria Road Safety Strategy II in the state.