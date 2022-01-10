‘Nigerians should emulate Emmanuel Alayande to achieve a better society’

The Provost of the Cathedral of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Aremo, Ibadan, The Very Reverend (Dr) Adewale Adebiyi, has charged Nigerians to look at the ideals and legacy of the late educationist and humanist par excellence, Venerable (Dr) Emmanuel Alayande, in order to change the society for the better.

Reverend Adebiyi stated this in his exhortation during a posthumous birthday organised for the late Alayande on Monday by the Oluyole Progressive Front ’91, at the church premises.

The provost said the life of the late Alayande was a lesson to all, adding that he was being remembered because people benefited from his positive impacts in the area of education, religion, politics, among others.

The provost described Venerable Alayande as God’s gift to his generation, saying if he did not touch lives, then no one would remember him today.

“Venerable Alayande always found solutions to people’s problems. He was an educationist, a great man of repute who contributed immensely to the growth of the church.”

Reverend Adebiyi charged everyone to emulate the ideals that the late Alayande stood for so that they could also be remembered for good in this world.

“Let us go back to reflect on his life. There is no reason for us to be remembering him if we do not act like him.

“If we can’t positively affect the lives of people around us, then there is no reason to celebrate Venerable Alayande,” Reverend Adebiyi said.

The president of Oluyole Progressive Front’91, Comrade Olu Abiala, in his remarks, said the club, an affiliate of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), decided to be celebrating Pa Alayande’s posthumous birthday because of what he meant to people and how he touched lives.

He said while they celebrate the late Pa Alayande, who died in 2006, they were also sending a message to people to let people feel their impact in life.

In her appreciation, Mrs Olubukola Oni, the eldest daughter of Pa Alayande, thanked the Oluyole Progressive front’91 for the posthumous birthday celebration of her father.

She also thanked St Peter’s Anglican Church for the love to the family at all times.

A short service was then held at the final resting place of Pa Alayande at the church’s cemetery.

