National President of Boys High School Old Boys Association (IBHSOBA), Professor Adekunle Kunle-Olowu has urged the federal government to create an enabling environment that would allow Nigerians in diaspora return home.

Prof. Kunle-Olowu stated this at an event organised by the association tagged “Time out with IBHS icons” on Friday.

“We pray that we don’t lose the opportunity of making this country (Nigeria) great. My eldest child is a medical doctor who is in Canada, we must be able to bring them back. We must create an atmosphere for all of them to come back. Nigeria will be better,” he told TRIBUNE ONLINE.

On the iconic event, Prof. Kunle-Olowu said; “We had a lot of planning and is not something we do every year. This is the second edition and it is classic”.

Highlight of the event saw a 60-minute interview session with Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi who was honoured by the Association for his laudable contributions towards the development of the school.

The event, which was held on the school premises, had in attendance some present students who waited behind to be part of the celebration of the man with an humble beginning.

