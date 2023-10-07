National body of Boi Progressive Association (BPA) in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State has declared that the dead body of Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Fulani leader of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State killed by unknown gunmen was not discovered in the area.

The Association, therefore, described the insinuation of the discovery in the area as contained in publications on social media and some sections of the traditional media as nothing but baseless, malicious and deliberate attempt to ridicule people of the area by perceived enemies.

National President of BPA, Chief Philemon Kichime in a statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi stated that “This report claimed that his remains were found around Boi, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, but inaccurately stated that Boi was in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“We would like to address a recent publication regarding the discovery of the remains of Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Fulani leader of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“We strongly condemn this report in its entirety. Similar reports circulating on social media are also condemned.

“We express our utmost shock, condemnation, and complete rejection of these malicious and ill-intentioned reports from both conventional media and social platforms. We consider these reports to be disruptive and an attempt to sow discord among the peace-loving Ayaa people, who have maintained a harmonious relationship with their neighbors for decades.

“Throughout the years, we have nurtured positive relationships with all our neighbors and provided a welcoming environment for non-Ayaa residents who have chosen to live among us. Many of these individuals have peacefully coexisted and carried out daily activities without fear. It is perplexing that someone would deliberately distort the narrative for unknown motives.

“We encourage the media to seek accurate information and urge security agencies to thoroughly investigate this matter before disseminating unverified news.

“It is implausible that a member of the Ayaa community would travel a considerable distance into Plateau State to commit such an act and then transport the remains back home. Such actions are entirely alien to our community.”

It, therefore, demanded that: an immediate retraction of the false information presented to the media by any source responsible for spreading the malicious report be made.

“We call for the immediate release and dissemination of the press release by Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) across all media platforms to provide the public with accurate information regarding the discovery of the late Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo’s corpse.”

The BPA also asked Nanmwa Golok and other media outlets to promptly retract any statements claiming that the deceased’s corpse was found in or around Ayaa Land.

“In conclusion, we extend our condolences to the family of the late Ardo of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area over his passing. We remain committed to pursuing peace with all individuals, and we pray for the peace of our beloved nation, Nigeria,” BPA concluded.

