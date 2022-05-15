Nigerian startup to reform Africa’s automative industry with $2.15m

Having acquired a $2.15 million seed fund, Mecho Autotech is poised to revolutionise the automotive industry across the African continent.

To this end, Mecho Autotech, Nigeria’s foremost high-tech automobile company, has launched a digital platform, Mecho Retail App, that seeks to revolutionise the process of vehicle maintenance and repairs nationwide.

This is in a bid to provide Nigerians, including businesses, with access to affordable high-quality automobile services to improve economic productivity.

The strategic launch of the digital platform aims to leverage the usage of technological automation to offer both individuals and businesses seamless vehicular maintenance and repair solutions.

This is in a bid to champion the formalisation of the highly-fragmented Nigerian vehicle maintenance ecosystem through connecting businesses to qualified in-house and third-party mechanics while also contributing to the socio-economic development of the Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the launch of the digital platform, Olusegun Owoade, the Chief Executive Officer of Mecho Autotech, noted that the recent development reinforces the company’s commitment to ensure Nigerians have access to easy, affordable, and high-quality vehicle maintenance services.





“As an organisation focused on delivering unbeatable vehicle-related services, we have come to realize that Nigeria is a predominantly huge market for fairly-used vehicles while vehicular transportation remains our predominant mode of transportation nationwide.

“As such, we decided to build a viable technologically-driven solution that cuts across vehicle inspection, vehicle maintenance and repairs, and auto-parts sales for all kinds of vehicles. This will help Nigerian businesses, including individuals, to maintain their profitability and productivity levels while also elongating the lifespan of their vehicles,” he said.

Mecho Autotech is a Y Combinator-backed startup that connects car owners to quality repair and maintenance providers at an affordable cost through a digitalised platform.

