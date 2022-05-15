2023: Ibadan family heads warn Oyo residents against being used negatively by politicians

As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Ibadan family heads otherwise known as Authentic Mogajis have urged the people of Oyo state not to allow politicians to destroy the peace currently being enjoyed in the state by using them negatively to achieve their political ambitions.

The family head said the state is enjoying relative peace compared to the other states in southwest Nigeria.

The Authentic Mogajis led by Chairman Chief Fatai Olanrewaju, in a statement issued after its emergency meeting at the weekend, said the recent verbal assaults against political parties in the state are not acceptable.

Present at the meeting are Chief Wale Oladoja, Vice-Chairman, Chief Musiliu Adekunle, Secretary of the group, Chief Oyewo Ademola, Chief Olawale Oladoja and Chief Ibrahim Adetunji.

According to the family heads, the peace being enjoyed in the state is the collective efforts put in place by security agencies and the family heads in Ibadan land.

They advised politicians to warn their supporters never to engage in activities capable of jeopardising peace in the state, especially Ibadan, the state capital.





The statement reads in part: “We, the entire Authentic Mogaji of Ibadanland are using this medium to appeal to all residents in Oyo State to please not allow themselves to be used by politicians in a negative way such that it will affect peace in the State.

“Also, we call on politicians in the state to warm their supporters and never to undermine the security of lives and properties in the state. It was time for them to avoid unpleasant comments on social media and other platforms.

“It is pertinent to let political supporters know that most politicians irrespective of their political affiliation are friends and they will never invite them when they are settling scores.

“We also appeal to you that nobody should drag the name of Olubadan palace into politics. Every individual should engage in issues-based campaigns, rather than name-calling. We cannot fold our arms and allow our children to set Ibadan land and the entire state ablaze because of politics.”

