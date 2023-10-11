The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has said that the Nigerian Army is undergoing transformation in terms of taking care of the welfare of its officers and rank and file, as well as other critical infrastructure.

General Lagbaja stated this while addressing the troops on the Garrison Parade Ground during his familiarization visit to the headquarters of 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan, Oyo, on Wednesday.

The COAS said that he came to the 2 Division to go round the formations and units to have first-hand experience on how the officers and rank and file live, how they conduct their activities and the conditions in which their families live in their barracks and Cantonment.

He made it known that since his arrival, the General Officer Commanding of the 2 Division, Major General Bamidele Alabi, had briefed him and told him of a series of challenges being experienced in terms of accommodation, shortage of personal protective gear, uniforms, support weapons and the like.

Saying that he had taken note of the challenges, the COAS gave assurance on addressing them to aid moving forward.

He said: “The Nigerian Army is being transformed, and this you can attest to with the renovation of your living accommodation and other critical infrastructure.”

Pointing out the limited financial resources available, General Lagbaja promised to renovate in phases so that it would get to every cranny of the barracks, in addition to addressing other challenges.

The COAS praised the federal government which he said had been doing a lot to address the challenges confronting the Nigerian Army personnel.

He mentioned the issue of group life assurance that had been long drawn and said that it is receiving due attention from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he had already approved clearing the backlog.

General Lagbaja also spoke on departed colleagues whose entitlements in terms of group life assurance are being paid to the families they left behind.

“For all other entitlements, the federal government is doing similar thing, and the Army is being transformed, not only in terms of accommodation but also in terms of our Force structure,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Army aviation would soon be in operation with the arrival of MP53 Cayus helicopter, in addition to many more interventions the Nigerian Army is receiving from the government.