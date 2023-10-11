A 34-year-old Sampson Ezeugwu was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 months in prison at the custody of Nigeria Correctional Service Centre for stealing News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’s properties in Awka, Anambra State.

Mrs M. C. Anyaegbunam, the Presiding Magistrate of Court III, Awka, handed Ezeugwu the sentence after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of break and enter and stealing brought against him by the police.

ASP Hojo Ubanna, the Police Prosecutor, had in count one of the charge number MAW/348C/2023, accused Ezeugwu of breaking and entering the NAN Awka office on Oct. 6, 2023.

Ubanna also alleged that Ezeugwu, on the same date, stole parts of Galaxy backbone internet facility, HP desktop computer, and steel for prefix ceiling.

He said the accused equally stole electrical wires, a refrigerator compressor, and the control switch, all properties of NAN and committed the offence punishable under section 353(12) of the Criminal Code Cap. 36 volume II Laws of the Anambra State of Nigeria 1991 as amended.

After listening to charges brought against him, Ezeugwu pleaded guilty to the two charges.

The convict, who is also a barber, told the court that he hails from Orba, Nsukka, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu, but could not explain the reason for his criminal activities.

“I can attribute my problems in life to my uncle, who bought a clipper and generator and gave me money to open a Barbers’ Shop in our village.

“Since my uncle assisted me in opening this shop, I no longer understand myself, at times, I will be dancing on the road, at times, I will go drinking and behaving abnormally,” he said.

Ezeugwu, who further said that he is the first son of his parents, said his other siblings are all university graduates and doing well in their various fields.

Anyaegbunam, while pronouncing judgement, said there was no need to waste the time of the court by going into full details of the matter.

The court added that the convict would serve the 10-month jail sentence without the option of a fine.

It was learnt that Ezeugwu was arrested last Friday, October 6, by a combined team of Private Security operatives and police deployed to Government House, Awka.

