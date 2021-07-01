Nigerian Army Day 2021: We’ll have a low-key celebration ― COAS

The Chief of Army Staff Major General Farouk Yahaya on Thursday disclosed that this year Nigerian Army Day celebration would be marked in a low key due to the demise of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other personnel, who died in the air mishap at the Kaduna International Airport in May this year.

COAS revealed this while briefing Defence Correspondents at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on the activities lined up for this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebrations.

According to him, “this year’s event will be celebrated in low key given the circumstances preceded my coming on board as the twenty-second Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army. The demise of the late former COAS Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others who lost their lives in the most unfortunate air mishap at Kaduna International Airport on 21 May 2021 is still fresh in our memory.

“This has significantly affected the scheduled activities for NADCEL 2021. May their souls rest in peace. We shall therefore witness a low key celebration with the highlights of major events.

“The weeklong annual event lined up to commemorate NADCEL 2021 will be used to reflect on the performance of the NA and celebrate our achievements as well as project the Nigerian Army as an important symbol of national power, unity, integration and development. It is noteworthy to state that, the Nigerian Army over the years has performed exceedingly in these regards and has contributed immensely to a united, peaceful and secured Nigeria”.

” Today’s press briefing heralds the beginning of activities for NADCEL 2021. Though low key the celebration is worthwhile as it will create an opportunity to showcase the doggedness and unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army’s personnel in the face of daunting security challenges.

“The NADCEL is an annual event which was first celebrated on 6th July 1978, in solemn remembrance of that historic moment of first shot released on 6, July 1967 marking the commencement of the country’s 30-month Civil War.

“The event is celebrated to equally bring to the knowledge of all Nigerian Army personnel and indeed all Nigerians that the war was an unfortunate tragedy and the reconciliation afterwards should be instrumental to strengthening our national unity

“In subsequent celebrations, the NA uses NADCEL as a medium to reflect on its performances in previous year for effective projections. In doing this, lessons are being drawn from numerous operational activities of the Nigerian Army amidst daunting security challenges peculiar to each region of the country

“This requires both doggedness, commitment, perseverance and sacrifice from all personnel of the Nigerian Army. This responsibility has no doubt become compelling particularly in view of our multifaceted security challenges. The Nigerian Army with the collective effort, cooperation and commitment of other security agencies as well as citizens have been able to live up to its expectations though with some room for improvement.”

We are also profoundly mindful of the confidence placed on us by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces president Muhammadu Buhari and indeed the citizens to defeat our adversaries and secure the territorial integrity of our dear nation. This must be achieved within the shortest possible time. The Nigerian Army solicits the cooperation of law abiding citizens and shall continue to make our citizens proud.

He said that the Nigerian Army had achieved a lot towards ensuring peace and tranquility in the land in collaboration with other security forces and promised to maintain the tempo despite all odds

Activities lined up for the celebration according to the COAS include, Juma’at Prayers in all Nigerian Army formations and units on Friday 2 July 2021 which will be followed by Interdenominational Church Service to be held in all Nigerian Army formations and units across the nation on Sunday 4 July 2021.

He added that NADCEL 2021 would also enable the Nigerian Army to reach out to the public through its Medical Outreach Programme on Monday 5 July 2021, during which inhabitants of some selected communities around the country would benefit from free medical services while there would also be Humanitarian Outreach programme to be conducted by members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) in selected areas of FCT and environs on 5 July 2021.

