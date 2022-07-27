Nigeria will work again ― Kachikwu, ADC presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, said the party is ready to take Nigeria out of the doldrums the government of the All Progressives Congress APC has taken the country to with the promise to restore security and economy presently at the lowest ebb.

Dumebi, who stated this on Tuesday at the unveiling of his running mate and the party’s vice presidential candidate, Mr Ahmed Buhari, in Abuja said the APC government has turned Nigeria into a killing field of war where citizens are abducted and kidnapped with reckless abandon and the government doing nothing.

He said the time has come to question the intention of President Muhammadu Buhari on his laid-back attitude to respond to national emergencies which have allowed terrorists and bandits to take over the country.

“The signs are on the wall. Just a few days ago, eight soldiers of the Guards Brigade were killed in an ambush by terrorists in the Bwari area in Abuja. The Kuje Prisons break and the attack on the advanced team of the presidential convoy was attacked the same day. Is it not appalling that President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Liberia when soldiers were killed in Abuja and travelled to Senegal after the Kuje Prisons break.”

