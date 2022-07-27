Ajulo faults Inihebe Effiong’s committal to prison without trial

A legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo has condemned the committal to prison of a human rights lawyer, Inihebe Effiong without trial.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Ajulo said the news welcomed him rudely in London when he switch on his phone after six tiring hours flight.

He said, “By the information received, he (Inihebe Effiong) was sentenced over accusation of some sorts of contempt but without trial whatsoever”.

Ajulo said, “Sentencing without trial is definitely not permissible under our jurisprudence, particularly when the issue is criminal in nature”.

The statement quoted Ajulo as saying, “The presiding judge, with respect, can not be a judge in her case and our judges have been warned when faced with cases of contempt to be cautious in dealing with such cases.

“The Court of Appeal in the case of Obiukwu vs Ugwueruchukwu and Other (2019) LPELR-46616(CA) has this to say to such situation; Courts have always been admonished to be circumspect while handling contempt proceedings.

“Contempt of Court was not meant to be wielded by the Court as an instrument of intimidation, or a club of offence, to harass and subjugate and hew down litigants, lawyers and persons within the precincts of the Court, or outside”, he added

Ajulo said contempt is not meant to be used as a weapon or means of showing strength and power by the Judge and added that, it was against this background that, he, “forcefully urge that Mr Inihebe Effiong should be released unconditionally and immediately”.

